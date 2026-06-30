MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Qualifying heartbreak and hard-earned points: a Portuguese GP to forget for Fantic MXGP

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 30 June 2026 at 07:55
forato-fantic-mxgp-portogallo
Add as a preferred source on Google
Tough weekend for Fantic in Agueda, between qualifying issues and uphill races. Eyes on redemption at the MXGP in South Africa.
The return of Brent van Doninck after the crash at Montevarchi (with a back problem far less serious than expected) is, unfortunately, the only good news for Fantic at the end of the MXGP weekend in Portugal. The biggest twist that marked the Agueda round was the exclusion from the qualifying race: both Alberto Forato and his Belgian teammate arrived too late for the start procedure, so they were officially assigned the last two gate picks for Sunday’s motos.
As a result, both races were quite tough for both riders: Forato managed to place his Fantic XXF 450 in 13th and 15th position, thus 13th overall, while Van Doninck finished 14th and 16th, thus 16th overall. Results well below expectations... But Fantic’s riders and team are already thinking about bouncing back: next week it’s the South African GP, the final stop of the triple-header that began with the Italian GP and the 11th event of the 2026 Motocross season.

Comments from the Fantic MXGP riders

“There’s not much to say, unfortunately it was a bad weekend, nothing went according to plan.” Alberto Forato didn’t mince words; the disappointment is clear. “It’s a shame, but the season is long, we’ll do a proper reset and look to the next races,” he continued, highlighting the ongoing efforts from himself and the Veneto-based squad. “What I can say is that I’m giving it my all, and the same goes for the whole team and Fantic. We’re working and we’ll keep at it until we reach our goal.”
“Obviously the final result of the weekend is not what we want,” echoed Brent van Doninck. “But just being here wasn’t a given: a week ago I didn’t think I’d be able to race in Portugal,” he added, recalling the physical issue on the Arezzo track and the almost unexpected fitness for the GP in Agueda. “We’ll restart from here. The positive thing is that my back responded well and that gives me confidence for the next races.”
-> Follow us on Instagram: @Corsedimoto

Read also

MXGP Portugal: You don’t mess with Jeffrey Herlings—just ask Lucas CoenenMXGP Portugal: You don’t mess with Jeffrey Herlings—just ask Lucas Coenen
MXGP Portugal: Lucas Coenen wins qualifying, Jeffrey Herlings warnedMXGP Portugal: Lucas Coenen wins qualifying, Jeffrey Herlings warned
Fantic

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Triumph_success_Motocross_2026
Motocross

Ducati, look to Triumph: the British dream that is upending Motocross in just 3 years

30 June 2026
herlings
Motocross

MXGP Portugal: You don’t mess with Jeffrey Herlings—just ask Lucas Coenen

28 June 2026
Coenen
Motocross

MXGP Portugal: Lucas Coenen wins qualifying, Jeffrey Herlings warned

27 June 2026

More news

Triumph_success_Motocross_2026

Ducati, look to Triumph: the British dream that is upending Motocross in just 3 years

Motocross
acosta-motogp-ktm-operazione

Acosta undergoes surgery: return for the Sachsenring? The update on the KTM rider

MotoGP
quartararo-yamaha-motogp-campioni

Quartararo bids farewell to Yamaha: from the 2021 world title to a leap into the unknown—what will he leave to Martin and Ogura?

MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli

Morbidelli-Miller contact: the VR46 rider's anger

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marquez-Honda: contacts confirmed before renewing with Ducati

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Assen

Pecco Bagnaia, from joy to a sudden retirement: what happened to the new dad at Assen

MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi

Rivola comes down hard on Bezzecchi: "He needs a vacation"

MotoGP
Raul Fernandez MotoGP

Raul Fernandez has done it—he will remain in MotoGP: deal close

MotoGP
1-alex-marquez-motogp-assen

Alex Marquez stoic at Assen: the warning about the "boomerang factor" after the Marc-Diggia contact

MotoGP
ai-ogura-motogp-win-assen

Ai Ogura, small but deadly: can a Japanese rider conquer MotoGP?

MotoGP

Loading