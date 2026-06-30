We won't give up!" Bezzecchi reassures after Assen: rest, reset, and a change of course

Marco Bezzecchi posted a short message on social media after the Assen crash. A turnaround is needed as early as the next GP.

"What a hit yesterday… Time to take care of the aches and pains. We don’t give up! Thanks everyone for the support." Brief but clear: these are Marco Bezzecchi’s first words after the crash in the Assen GP, fully aware he was lucky in that high-speed pile-up. Fortunately, he stopped before hitting the wall... He stayed down at first and looked quite dazed, but it was only momentary: all the checks between the Medical Center and the Groningen hospital ruled out fractures or any other consequences ( Brief but clear: these are Marco Bezzecchi’s first words after the crash in the Assen GP, fully aware he was lucky in that high-speed pile-up. Fortunately, he stopped before hitting the wall... He stayed down at first and looked quite dazed, but it was only momentary: all the checks between the Medical Center and the Groningen hospital ruled out fractures or any other consequences ( here are all the updates ). The Aprilia rider and former MotoGP leader is already back in Italy; now he needs rest and, above all, to focus on getting rebalanced—and we’re not talking about the physical side. A lot has happened in just a few GPs; he needs to find the thread again to avoid missing the train in a season that started brilliantly and is now full of question marks.

From MotoGP leader to chaser... What’s happening to Bezzecchi?

There was no lack of a scolding from Massimo Rivola for the mistake that led to yesterday’s incident, emphasizing Aprilia’s support but also adding that he needs “a vacation.” A very diplomatic way of saying exactly what we wrote earlier. A sort of “weak point” in Bezzecchi had already been glimpsed: he had never led a World Championship before and perhaps was feeling the pressure of this new situation. But on top of crashes in various Sprints, which were already costing him a lot of points, came shoves and slaps to a marshal at Brno (with a GP suspension), capped by the mistake at Assen. All of this happened in a very short time: in about a month the rider from Romagna with Aprilia squandered his entire lead in the standings, with the most glaring episodes in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands. In two weeks the circus heads to Germany, the first golden opportunity for Bezzecchi to reverse the trend. Also because the “enemies” are arriving—and they’re mostly within Aprilia!