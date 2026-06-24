Marco Bezzecchi: first words after the assault on the track marshal

Marco Bezzecchi remains the leader of the MotoGP World Championship, even after the double zero at Brno. First the crash in the Sprint, then the “retaliatory foul” against the track marshal, and finally the disqualification from Sunday’s race. A weekend to forget for the Aprilia rider, who now sees Marc Marquez closing in at -40 points in the standings (Jorge Martin at -8).

An indelible episode for ‘Bez’

Now we work, reflect, and move forward.” The incident cost him not only the disqualification, but it also represents “the worst moment of my career.” ‘Bez’ continues to offer his apologies and does not look for excuses, even days after the incident. Valentino Rossi’s protégé could do nothing but admit his responsibilities after the slap dealt to the marshal at turn 3. In two days they’re back on track at Assen, with the goal of filing away the Czech Republic GP with a good result. “.” The incident cost him not only the disqualification, but it also represents “.” ‘Bez’ continues to offer his apologies and does not look for excuses, even days after the incident.

“I arrived in Brno aiming to make up for the crash in the previous race. Friday went quite well; I felt good, I was in front. Then, on Saturday, came the Sprint and with it, the worst moment of my career,” recounted the MotoGP championship leader. “With two laps to go, I crashed at turn 3. One of the marshals who came to help me remove the bike accidentally touched the throttle, causing the engine to rev. In that moment I lost control and had a reaction I should never have had. No race, no frustration, no adrenaline rush can justify what I did.”

Apologies to Ladislav and mind set on Assen

The Noale manufacturer filed an appeal, but it was rejected. So Marco Bezzecchi had to watch the race from the motorhome and do his mea culpa. On Sunday morning he went personally to turn 3 to see the track marshal Ladislav, to offer his apologies and give him a gift. “He understood the tension of the moment and I’m grateful to him. But that does not change what happened.”

The MotoGP rider was categorical in his message of regret. “I want to apologize to the entire MotoGP community for my behavior toward the track marshal. I’m also sorry because I know how much commitment and sacrifice the marshals make to ensure our safety. This behavior must not be repeated and is unforgivable. I apologize to everyone, to Aprilia Racing and to my fans.”

The focus is on the next round of the season, in the Netherlands, the penultimate Grand Prix before the summer break. Redemption will be the best way to put what happened in Brno behind him. “Now we work, reflect, and move forward. Assen is the next stop.”