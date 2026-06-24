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All-out showdown at Assen: Ducati mounting a comeback, Aprilia’s moment of truth? TV and streaming times

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 24 June 2026 at 07:42
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The TT Circuit Assen awaits the 2026 MotoGP World Championship, the Baggers are back too. The full TV schedule.
With the Brno event just wrapped up, it’s time for the Dutch Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen, featuring some technical novelties for MotoGP (here they are). Ducati is on the rebound, Aprilia was saved by Ogura but needs to make amends after what happened with Bezzecchi. KTM, meanwhile, must solve the many technical issues of late—how will it go for Honda and Yamaha? In Moto2, both Barry Baltus (Fantic) and Alonso Lopez (Italjet Gresini) are sidelined for different reasons; they will be replaced by Jorge Navarro and Milan Pawelec respectively.
In Moto3, Marcos Uriarte continues with Intact GP in place of the injured David Munoz. Who will emerge across the three World Championship classes? Remember, there’s also the Bagger World Cup, at its third event of 2026, with two-time MotoE champion Jordi Torres joining the grid with Joe Rascal Racing in place of Cody Wyman. Below are all the times for the Dutch Grand Prix: as always, full live coverage on Sky Sport (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV), while TV8 will only air the Sunday GP races on delay.
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Assen schedule

Friday, June 26
9:00-9:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
9:50-10:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
10:45-11:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
12:40-13:00 Baggers Free Practice 1
13:15-13:50 Moto3 Practice
14:05-14:45 Moto2 Practice
15:00-16:00 MotoGP Practice
17:10-17:30 Bagger Free Practice 2
Saturday, June 27
8:40-9:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
9:25-9:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
10:10-10:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
10:50-11:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
12:05-12:25 Baggers Qualifying
12:45-13:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
13:40-14:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
15:00 MotoGP Sprint – 13 laps
16:10 Baggers Race 1 - 9 laps
Sunday, June 28
9:40-9:50 MotoGP Warm Up
11:00 Moto3 Race – 20 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 22 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 26 laps
15:30 Baggers Race 2 - 9 laps

Read also

The Bezzecchi Case: Why don’t MotoGP and Superbike motorcycles shut off when they crash?The Bezzecchi Case: Why don’t MotoGP and Superbike motorcycles shut off when they crash?
Ai Ogura's rise between humility and the numbers: what if he were the anti-Marquez?Ai Ogura's rise between humility and the numbers: what if he were the anti-Marquez?
Marc Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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