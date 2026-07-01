Official: MotoGP is not leaving Sepang, new contract and major plans through 2031

The MotoGP World Championship will continue to stop at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit from 2027 to 2031, thanks to a new contract recently approved by the Malaysian government.

This year the Malaysian Grand Prix will take place from October 30 to November 1, 2026, and it will be a new celebration given the freshly signed agreement. We can also add, considering what Hakim Danish is doing, the Moto3 super rookie who has already delivered podiums and a historic victory for his country. Malaysia has hosted the World Championship since 1991, and since 1999 the event has been held at the Sepang International Circuit in the capital, Kuala Lumpur. It has grown exponentially since 1991, making the Malaysian GP one of the biggest sporting events in Southeast Asia. The 2025 edition recorded the highest attendance in its history, with a total of 190,977 spectators, demonstrating the event’s growing appeal among both local fans and international visitors. The launch of the 2026 MotoGP season further underscored the market’s strength and importance for MotoGP, attracting tens of thousands of fans eager to experience a top-tier international sporting event in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

MotoGP in Malaysia through 2031

"We are pleased that the Government fully approved, during the Cabinet meeting on April 15, 2026, the renewal of the MotoGP Malaysia from 2027 to 2031" said the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohammed Taufiq Johari. "This renewal goes beyond simply securing Malaysia’s place on the global MotoGP calendar. It reflects our commitment to strengthening Malaysia’s position as a leading destination for motorsports, while creating opportunities through economic growth, talent development, and sector expansion. More importantly, Malaysia’s MotoGP round has become a platform that unites Malaysians, reinforces our sense of national pride, and continues to be Malaysia’s longest-running international sporting event since its first edition in 1991."

"Malaysia is an important market for MotoGP, where we have a solid fan base and have seen the positive economic impact of MotoGP grow year after year" added Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP SEG. "Now we aim to grow both exponentially. Sepang is a fantastic venue for our sport, well connected to one of the most global cities in the world: Kuala Lumpur, a city that hosted our unforgettable 2026 season launch event. Thrilling races, local passion, and international appeal create an unforgettable event in Malaysia every year, and we look forward to returning through 2031."