From Penalty to King of Brno: Hakim Danish, Superstar, Takes an Epic First Moto3 Win

Hakim Danish, the new Malaysian star: his first Moto3 win at Brno propels him into World Championship history.

Among those penalized for slow riding on the racing line with a 12-place grid drop (from 2nd to 14th), then the comeback, a breathtaking battle, and finally a stunning victory. Hakim Danish, MSi Racing rider, one of the hard-charging rookies of the 2026 World Championship, delivered a true masterpiece in the Moto3 GP just concluded at the Automotodrom Brno, beating the Spanish boys in a last-gasp fight. We’ve already talked several times about the new rising star from Malaysia, but here at the 8th World GP we have his first win in a race.

After the first podium that came just two rounds ago at Mugello (which already meant a lot), we now have the new Malaysian star, heir to mentor Zulfahmi Khairuddin (in 2012 the first Malaysian on a World Championship podium) and Khairul Idham Pawi (in 2016 the first Malaysian GP winner in the World Championship). Let’s not forget Hafizh Syahrin either, the first Malaysian in MotoGP, with one podium in 2012 and two more in 2017 in Moto2, plus a 2nd place in Supersport in 2016.

Khairuddin’s heir in constant ascent

"Overjoyed" is the key word in the immediate aftermath for the 18-year-old Malaysian rookie in parc fermé. How could it be otherwise, given that he’s updating his country’s World Championship history with new and beautiful chapters. On his absolute debut at the 2025 Malaysian GP he set the fastest lap of the race, stood out multiple times in every GP session, and kept edging closer to the podium... At Mugello came the first major result, and on that occasion the video of Zulfahmi Khairuddin’s jubilant (and really not very restrained) reaction went viral as he watched his protégé’s Moto3 World Championship race on TV.

This time he was busy in China for a MotoMini project—who knows how he reacted! The linchpin of Malaysia’s young two-wheel talent movement is creating a generation of truly fast kids; Hakim Danish is the clearest current example, and he’s no bolt from the blue, as we’ve already explained. But let’s not take the spotlight off the young Malaysian rider, who is shining ever brighter in the Moto3 World Championship. He didn’t get there by chance, but thanks to third place in the 2025 Rookies Cup, 20 points behind champion Brian Uriarte, whom he left behind today at Brno. The rise of the young star from Terengganu continues with another important milestone achieved.