VR46 between dreams and nightmares, Pablo Nieto: "A difficult situation"

A MotoGP season with two faces for Valentino Rossi ’s VR46 team. On one side, the rise of Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently the best Ducati rider in the overall standings, just 16 points behind leader Jorge Martin. On the other side, Franco Morbidelli is struggling on the Ducati Desmosedici GP, searching for a feeling that has been slow to arrive despite the technicians in the garage rallying around the long-time Academy protégé.

Morbidelli adrift

The situation is not easy. It’s true that ‘Diggia’ has taken a step forward, while Franco has stayed more or less at last year’s level. At the same time, the overall performance level is higher this year. That’s why the gap between the two riders is now bigger." Morbidelli is only 16th in the riders’ standings after the Assen weekend, having collected just 43 points after ten Grands Prix. His teammate Di Giannantonio, by comparison, has already racked up 177 points and sits 3rd. Pablo Nieto, team manager of the VR46 squad, spoke openly about his rider’s rough patch. "."

The support of the VR46 team

Franco Morbidelli has a Ducati GP25 at his disposal, a bike that also gave Bagnaia and ‘Diggia’ some headaches in the 2025 season. However, the Italo-Brazilian’s results are below his potential and the Tavullia team’s expectations. "We need to keep supporting Franco because we know his potential is at least good enough for the top 5," Nieto added to Speedweek.com. "Of course, we don’t like to see him so far back..."

What’s more, the disappointing results collected in the first part of this MotoGP season are negatively affecting Morbidelli’s mindset and confidence. Valentino Rossi is working to give him maximum support, as he has been a VR46 Academy pupil for many years. "We’ve known him for a long time and we don’t like to see him where he is right now. We also know he’s suffering a lot because of this situation."

VR46 dreams with ‘Diggia’

In the other side of the garage, Fabio Di Giannantonio continues to fly the team’s flag high, even though he will leave the fluorescent yellow colors at the end of the year to join the KTM factory team. The win in Barcelona provided a shot of confidence for the whole environment; now consistency will be key. "We know it’s very difficult to maintain this level throughout the season because the other athletes are getting stronger and stronger as well. But at the moment we’re at a good level."

Dreaming of the title is certainly not off-limits for ‘Diggia’ and the Tavullia outfit. A more realistic goal would be the top 3… but why not dream big? "We just have to keep pushing," concluded Pablo Nieto. "That’s the most important thing right now."