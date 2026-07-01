Yamaha's total revolution: Martin and Ogura, soon-to-be former Aprilia riders, for the new MotoGP era

No surprises, just the official confirmation: Yamaha is going all-in on Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura for the MotoGP 2027 revolution.

Jorge Martin and Ai Ogura, two riders departing from Aprilia (factory and Trackhouse respectively), for Yamaha’s new MotoGP era. Yesterday came the official — and well-known — announcement of the split with Fabio Quartararo (heading to Honda) and Alex Rins (left without a seat). Today another open secret in the premier class on the road to the 2027 revolution was confirmed: the brand-new Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing line-up for the next two years, through the 2028 season. Two riders arriving from the dominant manufacturer at the start of this 2026 MotoGP World Championship, but let’s remember it’s a leap in the dark for them as for everyone: goodbye 1000cc, hello 850cc, no aerodynamics or devices, and the tire supplier switches from Michelin to Pirelli (Martin and Ogura were among the riders stuck in the garage during the Brno tests due to existing contracts). A total change that could be troublesome if we base it on Yamaha’s current struggles, but could also prove a winner if the “project hits the mark.”

Yamaha welcomes Martin and Ogura: the official statement

As MotoGP prepares to enter a new technical era in 2027, Yamaha continues to lay the foundations of its long-term project, combining proven championship-winning experience with one of the sport’s most promising emerging talents. Jorge Martín joins Yamaha as one of the standout riders of modern MotoGP. A MotoGP World Champion and multiple Grand Prix winner, the Spaniard has made his mark thanks to his exceptional speed, determination, and ability to consistently compete at the highest level.

Alongside him, Ai Ogura represents the future of both Yamaha and MotoGP. Having quickly established himself as one of the championship’s most promising young riders, the Japanese talent joins the Factory Team at an exciting stage of his career. This makes him the ideal choice for Yamaha’s long-term ambitions. Together, Martín and Ogura form a pair of riders with complementary profiles, ideal for supporting Yamaha’s competitive goals in this new era of the championship.

Comment from Paolo Pavesio, CEO Yamaha Motor Racing

"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge and Ai to the Yamaha Factory MotoGP Team as we look ahead to the start of a new era in 2027. Securing riders of this caliber underscores our ambition and our confidence in the project. Jorge has already proven to be one of the benchmark riders in MotoGP, with the speed, determination, and mindset needed to fight for race wins and World Championships. We expect him to play a key role in elevating our performance from day one. Ai’s growth over the past two seasons has been exceptional. His talent, work ethic, and potential give us confidence that he can become one of the top riders in the championship. At the same time, we are particularly proud to welcome a Japanese rider to the Yamaha Factory Team."