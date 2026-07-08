Jonathan Rea superb at the 8 Hours: here's why he's struggling in the Superbike World Championship

This weekend Jonathan Rea will be a wild card in the Superbike World Championship at “his” Donington Park, and the question arises spontaneously: what results can he achieve?

The rider is there, the bike a bit less. The proof came last weekend during the 47th edition of the Suzuka 8 Hours. True: different contexts, and so on. However, the analysis of the performance delivered by the 6-time World Champion leaves no room for interpretation or debate: what we saw at the “race of races” was Johnny from the glory days.

PROBLEMATIC BUILD-UP

One of the questions on the eve of the Suzuka 8 Hours concerned the very lineup fielded by the Honda HRC squad. To be clear: notwithstanding Johann Zarco’s injury, lining up Takumi Takahashi and Jonathan Rea with Somkiat Chantra (say what you will—though unused in the race, in practice he didn’t do badly at all, with all the mitigating factors) as the third rider for any eventuality was a luxury. However, Takahashi and Rea are now part-timers in every respect. The “King” of the event (his eighth personal triumph last Sunday, three more than Tohru Ukawa) is racing only the 8 Hours this year, while the corresponding “King” of World Superbike is now limited to tests and a few spot appearances as a wild card or replacement. In contrast to Yamaha Factory, present with a MotoGP rider (Jack Miller), one actively racing in Superbike (Andrea Locatelli), and a legend of Japanese motorcycling (Katsuyuki Nakasuga), it could have been a sore point. Flatly refuted by the facts.

FIRST TESTS NOT EASY

During race week Jonathan Rea clocked impressive times, in terms of outright speed and consistency. Presumably with Johann Zarco as his teammate, it would have been quite a duel between the two. That said, the World Superbike recordman, in this return to the 8 Hours where he’d been absent since 2022, did not have an easy time. In the official tests in May he did set the fastest time (lowered by half a second in last Friday’s qualifying), but the race pace left something to be desired. Far off an impressive Takahashi (2'05" on lap 23, without ever backing off the times), with only one useful run to note. In short, some legitimate concern could arise in light of what was seen two months ago.

JOHNNY IMPRESSIVE

When it got serious, Rea shifted gears. The fastest in qualifying (and who knows what he could have done in the Top 10 Trial), even holding something in reserve. In the race he managed, controlled, pushed when needed on the treacherously wet asphalt, and administered when appropriate. Faithfully following Honda HRC’s plan (strategies perfectly replicated from the eve’s simulations), with a CBR set up for the “master rider” Takumi Takahashi, as is customary at the 8 Hours.

THE SUZUKA CBR

Speaking of the CBR, that’s precisely the issue. In World Superbike he’ll race with the “super-concessioned” Fireblade, with lengthened frames and various aids, but it remains a distant relative of the one seen at the 8 Hours. A concentration of technology developed by Honda HRC and Honda R&D that has further raised the bar for a production-derived machine. Compared to World Superbike, it’s not just a mere tire matter (Bridgestone rather than Pirelli), but it has changed in everything: engine, swingarm, electronics, and dedicated development in terms of Ohlins suspension. All parts not available to other teams directly or indirectly supported by Honda. Asked about the differences between the 8h and WSBK CBRs, Rea almost sidestepped: “The character is the same.” Yes, it’s still a CBR. Certainly, regardless of how his wild card at Donington goes, the Jonathan Rea we saw at Suzuka is the same as in his best years.