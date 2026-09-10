MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alex Rins retires from motorcycling: the announcement at the Misano GP

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 10 September 2026 at 13:58
rins-ritiro-motogp
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alex Rins announced his retirement from MotoGP and motorcycles on the eve of first practice at Misano: some statements and a recap of his career.
It doesn’t seem to be an absolute retirement (he hasn’t revealed his next plans), but we certainly won’t see Alex Rins in MotoGP or in any motorcycle World Championship. The Yamaha rider himself stated this during Thursday’s media session, before starting the Misano GP. “I’ve found something I like, I can’t say more for now” was Rins’ cryptic comment on his future plans, although rumors suggest the next chapter will be in cars. The Spanish rider looked around after being left without a seat in MotoGP and after turning down some options to move to the Superbike World Championship.
“I wasn’t able to win the title, but I had the opportunity to win races in all three categories,” Rins said. “I’d simply like to thank the people who helped me. And there are still several races to go. There was a chance to switch to another championship, such as Superbike. We had a good shot at going there, and that’s exactly the point: I asked myself many times whether to continue or not. But this new challenge motivates me a lot, it’s a long-term project and I’m happy about it.”

Alex Rins, career highlights in the MotoGP World Championship

He debuted in Moto3 in 2012, winning Rookie of the Year, then showed impressive progress and soon became a title contender, narrowly missing out in 2013, when he finished 2nd overall after an intense battle with eventual champion Maverick Viñales and the late Luis Salom, who was 3rd. In 2015 he moved up to Moto2 and again had a stellar debut, earning Rookie of the Year there as well and, most notably, finishing 2nd in the standings, a result he repeated in the 2016 season. In 2017 he stepped up to MotoGP as part of the Suzuki project, undoubtedly his best period in the premier class: podiums, wins, and in 2020 in particular he was 3rd in the riders’ standings, and he was the one who delivered Suzuki’s last MotoGP victory before the brand’s exit from the World Championship.
He then joined Honda with LCR colors, taking a surprise win at the 2023 Grand Prix of the Americas, the lone joy in a season marred by serious injuries that sidelined him for most of the championship. It was his only year with the Golden Wing; from 2024 he has been a rider for the Yamaha factory team, but from that point his career took a sharp downturn, also due to machinery that wasn’t up to par, as we now know well. Not to the level of Quartararo, but Rins too had long expressed frustration and discontent over a situation with little to celebrate... Months ago he confirmed his departure from Yamaha, and now comes the official farewell to motorcycles for a new, yet-to-be-confirmed challenge. We await news on what he’ll do next; in the meantime, the goal is to finish his MotoGP career in the best possible way.
-> Follow us on Instagram as well: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Marini on Valentino Rossi: "I knew what was going on behind the scenes"Marini on Valentino Rossi: "I knew what was going on behind the scenes"
Aprilia goes extreme: the latest upgrade to beat DucatiAprilia goes extreme: the latest upgrade to beat Ducati
Alex Rins

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

marquez-misano-ph-dani-guazzetti
MotoGP

Marc Marquez, the shocking photo of his arm: Alex reveals the truth

10 September 2026
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Misano
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia awaits Bulega in MotoGP: "He wasn't handled well by the media"

10 September 2026
Marco Bezzecchi
MotoGP

Aprilia goes extreme: the latest upgrade to beat Ducati

10 September 2026

More news

marquez-misano-ph-dani-guazzetti

Marc Marquez, the shocking photo of his arm: Alex reveals the truth

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP Misano

Pecco Bagnaia awaits Bulega in MotoGP: "He wasn't handled well by the media"

MotoGP
mxgp-2027-calendario

Motocross World Championship, the 2027 calendar: dates, circuits, three Italian GPs, and mystery rounds

Motocross
Marco Bezzecchi

Aprilia goes extreme: the latest upgrade to beat Ducati

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi e Luca Marini

Marini on Valentino Rossi: "I knew what was going on behind the scenes"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez and the injured arm: the photo signals a shift in strategy

MotoGP
Little Racers: A Corsedimoto Global Documentary

Little Racers, where it all begins: the first Corsedimoto Global Documentary

Stories
Beyond_the_bike_Giving_every_Honda_its_own_unique_voice

Inside Honda's Roar: How a Motorcycle's Sonic Soul Is Born

Stories
ogura-motogp-out-misano

Ogura's dreams of glory dashed; Trackhouse Aprilia short-handed at Misano

MotoGP
Bez

MotoGP: Bez, Jannick and Kimi, soccer and us

MotoGP

Loading