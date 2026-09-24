Moto2 Map" and Embarrassing Choices: Fuel Management Becomes a Controversy

In the last GP in Austria, several riders had to manage excessive fuel consumption. A problem that is getting worse with the current MotoGP bikes.

There are many variables that determine MotoGP performance, but last weekend in Austria one issue stood out above the rest. We’re talking about fuel consumption, a point that several riders highlighted after both the Sprint and the GP, forcing them to resort to very conservative engine mappings or even to let others pass and sit in their slipstream to save fuel and make it to the end. The Red Bull Ring has always been very demanding in terms of consumption, but this time the problem was much more evident, partially “skewing” the outcome of the weekend. Let’s not forget there were also brake issues (Marquez and Bagnaia are two examples) or tires (Miller said he was embarrassed because he was “slower than a Bagger”), but in this case let’s focus on the fuel discussion.

The problems with current MotoGP bikes

The Spielberg track is a so-called stop-and-go, a combination of violent braking and acceleration from very low speeds. All of this makes it difficult to optimally manage the maximum of 12 liters of fuel for the Sprint and 22 liters for Sunday’s race. But why? Much depends on the configuration of current MotoGP bikes: aerodynamic wings and all the ride-height devices certainly increase performance, but as with everything there’s a downside, namely greater effort from the engine and therefore higher fuel consumption over the same distance compared to the past. As a result, MotoGP teams have had to adapt to avoid putting their riders in trouble during races, introducing eco mappings that allow them to manage and save fuel to reach the finish line. However, this creates rather awkward situations... There was no shortage of striking cases in Austria.

The “Moto2 map”