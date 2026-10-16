Supersport Jerez: Arenas delivers a champion's Superpole, Navarro springs a surprise

The newly crowned SSP champion sets a new record and will start from pole in Andalusia: Bayliss’s replacement shines for Triumph, while Debise disappoints.

Albert Arenas takes pole position in the Supersport Superpole at Jerez. The 2026 World Champion clocked a record-breaking 1'42"084. Despite clinching the title at the previous round in Estoril, he is still hungry for success and wants to round off his fantastic first year in the category with more strong results.

Closest to the AS BLU CRU team’s Yamaha R9 was Jorge Navarro’s Triumph Street Triple 765 RS. The Spaniard was called up by PTR Triumph for the Jerez round to replace Oli Bayliss, who was racing at Brands Hatch in the final round of the British Supersport Championship. The 30-year-old Spaniard was 351 thousandths of a second behind and also crashed this afternoon. Can Oncu’s Yamaha completed the front row.

SSP, Masia ruled unfit in Spain

Jaume Masia’s weekend is already over. On Thursday, the Orelac VerdNatura team rider had been cleared to race, but a new medical assessment following a difficult Free Practice session, in which he posted the 22nd-fastest time, ruled him unfit to continue the Jerez round. The future Kawasaki rider was injured in Race 2 at Estoril, sustaining a partial fracture of the second metatarsal in his left foot. Unfortunately, Masia will not be able to fight for third place in the Supersport World Championship: he is now fourth in the overall standings on 229 points, five behind Oncu.

Kawasaki impress, Casadei leads Ducati riders, ZXMOTO disappoints

The front row will feature Arenas, Navarro and Oncu. On the second row are the two Kawasaki ZX-6R 636s ridden by Dominique Aegerter and Jeremy Alcoba, alongside an excellent Mattia Casadei on the Ducati Panigale V2. Two more Italian Ducati riders, Matteo Ferrari and Alessandro Zaccone, will start from the third row alongside Tom Booth-Amos on the Triumph. Valentine Debise could manage only 12th on his ZXMOTO 820RR. The French rider, second in the SSP World Championship, had a day below expectations; he had also struggled in Free Practice, posting the 18th-fastest time.

Supersport World Championship, Jerez round: Superpole times and standings

Supersport Jerez, Superpole results: times and standings