Dreamed of riding a supersport but couldn't afford one? China has the solution: a supersport that costs as much as a scooter. Yes, you read that right.

The Kove 650RR is making headlines again, and this time it's not because of its specs, but its price. In China, the 124 hp four-cylinder sportbike is priced at 33,977 yuan, or around €4,500 at the current exchange rate. That's even less than the roughly 40,000 yuan initially mentioned. And this is no ordinary bike: the Chinese manufacturer has already declared its ambition to enter it in the World Supersport Championship.

A Japanese-style sportbike formula

The 650RR follows the formula that made Japanese supersports legendary: an inline-four, middleweight displacement, and a thirst for high revs. Its 645 cc engine produces 124 hp at 13,000 rpm and 69 Nm at 11,000 rpm, with the rev limiter set at 15,000 rpm.

According to the manufacturer, it has a top speed of 260 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. The frame is an aluminum twin-spar design weighing just 11 kg, paired with a lightweight alloy swingarm, adjustable suspension, and dual front discs with four-piston radial-mount calipers. Wet weight is 188 kg.

Electronics worthy of a superbike

It's the equipment that really makes the price so surprising. A six-axis IMU manages the ABS and traction control, even when leaned over, as well as the wheelie control and riding modes. The package is rounded out by a quickshifter, cruise control, tire-pressure monitoring, and a TFT instrument panel.

Kove has also added blind-spot monitoring and lane-change assistance, features that are still rare on a sportbike in this class.

The question of European pricing

The Chinese price is the same for the standard version, available in white or silver, and the special Chuangshi Edition, finished in blue and limited to just 777 units. But anyone dreaming of a four-cylinder supersport at that price will have to face reality.

To reach Italy, the 650RR will incur import, homologation, and distribution costs, as well as European taxes. The final price will therefore be higher, but the starting point remains aggressive for a bike with these specifications and electronics.

Its arrival in Europe is expected sometime in 2027, with more information due in the coming weeks. That will be when we find out just how much of a challenge this Chinese bike can pose to Japanese and European middleweight sportbikes.