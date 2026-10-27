Viñales breaks his silence on contracts: “No money if you stay at home”

Maverick Vinales is still not at 100% fitness. He is suffering from shoulder problems and had to contend with the pain again at Phillip Island. Meanwhile, his future is making headlines: a Ducati offer is on the table, despite Davide Tardozzi denying it a few weeks ago.

Vinales still in pain

The Spanish rider for the KTM Tech3 team has yet to make a full recovery from the serious injury he sustained last year at Sachsenring. The crash during qualifying left him with a dislocated shoulder and a fracture of the greater tuberosity, as well as an injury to the supraspinatus tendon. The injury required two surgeries: the first to insert a plate, and the second, almost a year later, to remove it.

Seven months have passed since then, but his health is still far from optimal. The results speak for themselves: with just 12 points, he is the lowest-placed factory rider. This MotoGP season, he has missed a total of seven race weekends. It has been an uphill battle, leaving him out of the running in the rider market and without a contract for 2027. At Phillip Island, he had to retire from the Sprint after seven laps because of his shoulder pain. "For me, riding like that makes no sense," Vinales said. "I'm the first one who doesn't want to get stuck behind, and I'm going through a really tough time right now."

No racing, no money

Maverick could have stayed home to recover. But his admission sheds light on the terms of MotoGP riders' contracts. "If I stay home, I don't get paid." That's what his KTM contract stipulates. "You can miss three races, and from the fourth onward, money is deducted." These clauses, introduced by the Mattighofen manufacturer, are not an isolated case. Changing this practice should be high on the agenda of the MotoGP riders' union, which apparently is about to be formed...

Ducati looking for a test rider

Maverick Vinales does not have a contract for next year, but he could remain involved in the MotoGP World Championship. Ducati has confirmed that it wants to bring him into its project as a test rider, alongside Michele Pirro. Sporting director Mauro Grassilli told Sky Sport. "We think very highly of Maverick. And it's no secret that we're looking for a test rider to work alongside Michele Pirro. We're talking about it, but nothing concrete has come of it yet."

I have to weigh up the opportunities to remain involved in this environment," said the rider from Roses. "And see whether I can get back to being competitive in the coming years." Just a few days ago, Davide Tardozzi denied the report , but perhaps things have changed at Borgo Panigale... Or perhaps the time wasn't right to make it public. It's hard to believe the team manager wasn't aware of Ducati's top brass' plans. This doesn't mean a deal is imminent, but it does indicate that the Emilia-based manufacturer is seriously considering bringing him into the garage. "," said the rider from Roses. "."