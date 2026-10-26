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Jorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at Sepang

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Jorge Martin
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These are decisive hours for Aprilia and Jorge Martin. There is barely time to leave Australia before the MotoGP championship heads to Malaysia next weekend, with no break in between. Unfortunately, the situation has become much more complicated for 'Martinator', whose participation at Sepang remains in doubt. It is a major blow for the Noale-based team, which once again sees its dream of a world title slip away in the closing races...

Disappointment in the Aprilia garage

CEO Massimo Rivola believes a return to the track for Jorge Martin in Malaysia is "very difficult". The hope is to have him in the garage at least, even if he won't be able to score any valuable points. "I hope to see Jorge at Sepang, at least with the team, and then we'll see." But there is still a glimmer of hope: MotoGP riders have often amazed us with physical (and medical) miracles. "I think the story between Aprilia and Jorge has been anything but straightforward so far. The positive side this time is that it's only a small fracture. Nothing serious. But as they say, sometimes things just go wrong. We certainly won't give up until it's mathematically over."

Martin's medical condition

The fracture to his radius, sustained after a fierce battle with Marc Marquez, is non-displaced. At first, it seemed Jorge Martin's MotoGP title hopes had been extinguished for good at Turn 8 at Phillip Island. However, several developments in the hours following the crash rekindled hope.
A CT scan carried out on Saturday evening at a clinic in Melbourne ruled out the initial suspicions of the track doctors, who had also feared a fracture to the ulna in the same arm. The scan also showed that the radius fracture was non-displaced, meaning he did not have to return to Spain for surgery.

Jorge in the hands of Aitor Tomas

The cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix prevented Marquez from extending his lead at the top of the standings. That is already good news, giving the Aprilia rider an incentive to do everything possible to compete in Malaysia in the coming days. The plan for the next few days is already in place, and the race against time is underway. 'Martinator' will follow a physiotherapy program drawn up by Aitor Tomas, a physiotherapist with the Playmaker agency, who works with both Jorge and Pedro Acosta.
Jorge Martin in Australia

The physiotherapy program

Tomas travels with the riders to look after them during Grand Prix weekends. Martin left Melbourne on Sunday evening and has already arrived in Kuala Lumpur. A trusted physiotherapist, who has worked with him in the past, will meet him there and follow Tomas's instructions; Tomas himself will arrive in Malaysia on Tuesday. "We'll divide the process into two phases," Tomas explained to Motorsport.com Spain. "The first phase focuses on reducing the swelling and treating all the symptoms associated with the bone injury. The goal is to restore mobility, strength and function."
Jorge Martin and the physiotherapists will rely on cryotherapy and manual therapy. "At the same time, we'll try to promote bone regeneration as much as possible so that the bone gradually stabilizes," including with magnetic field therapy systems. "If he is then cleared to get back on the bike, we'll apply a different protocol from the one we normally use with him."

Sepang participation remains uncertain

Whether he receives a pain-relief injection will be decided later. In addition, Alpinestars will modify his right glove so that the fastening does not cause pressure points or pain. At noon on Thursday, 'Martinator' will go to the Sepang circuit, where Dr. Angel Charte will assess his physical condition and decide whether he can race. Aprilia has a lot at stake, but urges the utmost caution. A spokesperson for the Venetian manufacturer says: "Whatever he decides, it will be the right decision for us. At times like these, health comes first."
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Jorge Martin

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