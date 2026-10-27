MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pol Espargaró and Jorge Martin’s return: “The fear comes in the hours before getting on the bike.”

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
pol 1
Follow us on Google News
Returning to the track after a serious accident is one of the toughest challenges a MotoGP rider can face. The body heals with time; the mind doesn’t. Jorge Martin is confronting exactly this as he returns to racing, and according to Pol Espargaró, he has an unexpected ally: the pressure of the fight for the world title.
The rider from Granollers speaks from firsthand experience. He suffered a serious injury at Portimão and later made his return to the bike. In an interview with the newspaper Mundo Deportivo he explained how a rider’s mind works before and after getting on the bike.

The weight of the eve

For Espargaró, the real psychological hurdle doesn’t arise on the track, but in the moments of solitude before the race weekend, when the mind anticipates the risks and brings back the worst memories. "The fear comes in the hours beforehand; the day before getting on the bike, you think about how you’ll feel going through that corner, whether things might go wrong or you might crash again," he said.
According to the Catalan rider, the solution is to follow the usual routines to the letter, leaving no room for negative thoughts. And it’s important to remember that "this is a high-risk sport, where what happened to me can happen to you at any moment".

Instinct takes over on track

All the tension built up beforehand disappears in an instant when the helmet goes on and the lights go out. "Once you’re on track, there’s no fear. You take natural lines and ride on instinct," Espargaró explained. At over 300 km/h, concentration wipes out all thoughts of risk: "You visualize everything you need to do and stop thinking; you can’t afford the luxury of thinking about anything else".
Pol Espargaro, 35, is KTM's test rider

The world championship as a shield

In Martin’s case, the direct battle for the championship adds another layer to an already complex mental process. For Espargaró, it is precisely this extreme pressure that acts as a barrier against the ghosts of the past. "The pressure of fighting for a world championship takes up so much space in your head that you don’t have time to analyze it," he stressed.
In other words, the need to outperform your direct rival shifts all your attention to the ultimate goal: winning the title. Espargaró warns, however, that managing what happens around a rider during the race weekend isn’t always easy, with the press and the surrounding atmosphere constantly reminding him of the past. The track will show whether the fight for the world championship will really be enough to keep those memories at bay.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Qatar Grand Prix: Plan B Is Unnecessary — If F1 Goes, How Can MotoGP Stay Away?Qatar Grand Prix: Plan B Is Unnecessary — If F1 Goes, How Can MotoGP Stay Away?
Jorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at SepangJorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at Sepang
Jorge Martin

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

mvk
MotoGP

Viñales breaks his silence on contracts: “No money if you stay at home”

qat 1
MotoGP

Qatar Grand Prix: Plan B Is Unnecessary — If F1 Goes, How Can MotoGP Stay Away?

Jorge Martin
MotoGP

Jorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at Sepang

More news

mvk

Viñales breaks his silence on contracts: “No money if you stay at home”

MotoGP
qat 1

Qatar Grand Prix: Plan B Is Unnecessary — If F1 Goes, How Can MotoGP Stay Away?

MotoGP
1

EICMA 2026, Bulega’s Last Dance as a Superbike Rider: So Many Memories in Milan

Superbike
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at Sepang

MotoGP
Supercross Paris

Supercross Paris: Layout revealed for the Coenen brothers' debut

Motocross

Popular articles

Supercross Paris

Supercross Paris: Layout revealed for the Coenen brothers' debut

Motocross
hohd

Honda Heads to EICMA 2026: New Africa Twin Arrives, but Supercharged V3R 900 Remains a Question Mark

Dreams
Pedro Acosta MotoGP

Valentino Rossi or Marc Marquez? Here’s Pedro Acosta’s answer

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Jorge Martin's Injury: Reactions in the Ducati Garage

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin Against the Clock: A Special Plan to Race at Sepang

MotoGP

Loading