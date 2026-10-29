Bagnaia fired up for Sepang: “I’ll take a few more risks.” He doesn’t want to talk about Qatar

I'll take a few more risks to get results," the Ducati rider explained ahead of the Grand Prix at Sepang, a track he considers one of his favourites. Nine race weekends without a podium finish, and a season that has not gone as he had hoped. Pecco Bagnaia arrives in Malaysia with a clear plan: raise the stakes and take more risks. "," the Ducati rider explained ahead of the Grand Prix at Sepang, a track he considers one of his favourites.

The contrast with the start of the year is clear. In February, right after pre-season testing at the Malaysian circuit, the two-time MotoGP world champion said he could ride the way he wanted again. It seemed the new Ducati Desmosedici GP26 represented the step forward he had been looking for after a difficult season with a GP25 he had never liked. But the championship has not unfolded as the 29-year-old from Piedmont expected. Now he hopes to have a weekend that can bring some relief in an otherwise bleak season.

Bagnaia and his affinity with Sepang

Pecco Bagnaia is motivated for the Malaysian GP

Bagnaia makes no secret of his enthusiasm about racing at a track where he has often enjoyed himself in the past: "I love racing here - reports Speedweek -. Last year I took pole position and won the Sprint without any problems. It's my best opportunity to enjoy myself".

In 2025, the Malaysian Grand Prix was one of the occasions when we saw Pecco at his best, although on Sunday he had to retire with a rear-tire puncture while running third behind Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta. At Sepang, he hopes to be competitive in 2026 as well. His long-race wins in 2022 and 2024 stand out as highly encouraging MotoGP precedents. He also took two third-place finishes over the 2023 weekend.

New medium tire at Sepang

MotoGP testing in February had given him a great deal of confidence, but conditions—and not just the conditions—will be different this weekend: "The tires are different," Bagnaia says, "and it will be interesting to see how the new medium tire works here".

The Ducati Lenovo team rider has often struggled with a lack of grip this season, so it will be crucial to see how much grip the Sepang track surface offers. Resurfacing was supposed to take place from Turn 5 to Turn 12, but it was not carried out.

The Qatar question

Speedweek, most riders would be in favour of cancelling the Lusail round, but the window for making a decision is rapidly closing. The Qatar Grand Prix is already looming over the Malaysian race weekend. According to, most riders would be in favour of cancelling the Lusail round, but the window for making a decision is rapidly closing.

Bagnaia chose not to commit himself on the subject. "I don't want to comment on it. Let's wait until the last moment," he said briefly. First, though, comes Sepang: a test to see whether his more aggressive approach can finally end his podium drought.