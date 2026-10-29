MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bagnaia fired up for Sepang: “I’ll take a few more risks.” He doesn’t want to talk about Qatar

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Pecco Bagnaia MotoGP Ducati
Follow us on Google News
Nine race weekends without a podium finish, and a season that has not gone as he had hoped. Pecco Bagnaia arrives in Malaysia with a clear plan: raise the stakes and take more risks. "I'll take a few more risks to get results," the Ducati rider explained ahead of the Grand Prix at Sepang, a track he considers one of his favourites.
The contrast with the start of the year is clear. In February, right after pre-season testing at the Malaysian circuit, the two-time MotoGP world champion said he could ride the way he wanted again. It seemed the new Ducati Desmosedici GP26 represented the step forward he had been looking for after a difficult season with a GP25 he had never liked. But the championship has not unfolded as the 29-year-old from Piedmont expected. Now he hopes to have a weekend that can bring some relief in an otherwise bleak season.

Bagnaia and his affinity with Sepang

Pecco Bagnaia sitting in the red Ducati MotoGP team garage
Pecco Bagnaia is motivated for the Malaysian GP
Bagnaia makes no secret of his enthusiasm about racing at a track where he has often enjoyed himself in the past: "I love racing here - reports Speedweek -. Last year I took pole position and won the Sprint without any problems. It's my best opportunity to enjoy myself".
In 2025, the Malaysian Grand Prix was one of the occasions when we saw Pecco at his best, although on Sunday he had to retire with a rear-tire puncture while running third behind Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta. At Sepang, he hopes to be competitive in 2026 as well. His long-race wins in 2022 and 2024 stand out as highly encouraging MotoGP precedents. He also took two third-place finishes over the 2023 weekend.

New medium tire at Sepang

MotoGP testing in February had given him a great deal of confidence, but conditions—and not just the conditions—will be different this weekend: "The tires are different," Bagnaia says, "and it will be interesting to see how the new medium tire works here".
The Ducati Lenovo team rider has often struggled with a lack of grip this season, so it will be crucial to see how much grip the Sepang track surface offers. Resurfacing was supposed to take place from Turn 5 to Turn 12, but it was not carried out.

The Qatar question

The Qatar Grand Prix is already looming over the Malaysian race weekend. According to Speedweek, most riders would be in favour of cancelling the Lusail round, but the window for making a decision is rapidly closing.
Bagnaia chose not to commit himself on the subject. "I don't want to comment on it. Let's wait until the last moment," he said briefly. First, though, comes Sepang: a test to see whether his more aggressive approach can finally end his podium drought.
-> Follow Corsedimoto on Instagram too

Read also

Joan Mir returns to MotoGP and talks about his health problems: “It’s not like breaking a bone.”Joan Mir returns to MotoGP and talks about his health problems: “It’s not like breaking a bone.”
Crutchlow takes a swipe at MotoGP riders: “Watch the races on TV”Crutchlow takes a swipe at MotoGP riders: “Watch the races on TV”
Pecco Bagnaia

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Aprilia
MotoGP

Raul Fernandez struggling: “I’m worse, and I don’t want to do anything foolish.”

Cal Crutchlow
MotoGP

Crutchlow takes a swipe at MotoGP riders: “Watch the races on TV”

Mir 1
MotoGP

Joan Mir returns to MotoGP and talks about his health problems: “It’s not like breaking a bone.”

More news

Raul Fernandez Trackhouse Aprilia

Raul Fernandez struggling: “I’m worse, and I don’t want to do anything foolish.”

MotoGP
Cal Crutchlow

Crutchlow takes a swipe at MotoGP riders: “Watch the races on TV”

MotoGP
Savatgy ducati

Red Bull Ducati signs Joey Savatgy on multi-year AMA Supermotocross deal

Motocross
1

Lucas Mahias and GMT94 Part Ways: The 2017 Champion’s Supersport Career Comes to an End

Road Racing
Mir 1

Joan Mir returns to MotoGP and talks about his health problems: “It’s not like breaking a bone.”

MotoGP

Popular articles

apri

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future

Dreams
Dominique Aegerter Supersport

Aegerter puts Kawasaki behind him: a new challenge in the 2027 Supersport World Championship

Road Racing
motogp-adelaide-ipotesi-proiezione

MotoGP in Adelaide: From Controversy to Federal Approval—Here’s the Circuit Plan

MotoGP
Savatgy ducati

Red Bull Ducati signs Joey Savatgy on multi-year AMA Supermotocross deal

Motocross
Fabio Di Giannantonio

MotoGP 2027, Tensions Rise: Di Giannantonio Sounds the Alarm

MotoGP

Loading