One of the most combative stories in the World Supersport Championship looks set to come to an end. Lucas Mahias and French team GMT94 announced their mutual separation at the end of the season, and for the 37-year-old rider, the end of his journey in the middleweight class appears to be on the horizon.

In 2026, riding for Yamaha, Mahias was the second-oldest rider on the Supersport grid. The only rider older than him was 39-year-old Raffaele De Rosa (QJ Motor), who, according to Speedweek, finds himself in a very similar situation: his Supersport career also seems close to its conclusion.

GMT94 bids farewell

The team led by Christophe Guyot issued a statement to mark their farewell, with words that go beyond their relationship on track: "Lucas, a huge thank you for everything we have shared. Beyond racing, you always support us in our projects with young riders and motorcyclists. We will meet again to carry these initiatives forward. In the meantime, we wish you all the best for whatever comes next. With your determination and desire to win, you still have so much to achieve and so many great adventures to experience!".

Mahias's connection with GMT94 goes beyond Supersport. He has been a regular presence in the FIM Endurance World Championship and celebrated the title in 2016 as one of the French team's standout riders

From champion to first Superbike stint

His arrival as a full-time rider in the World Championship came late. French champion in 2014, Mahias had made a name for himself with wildcard entries and as a replacement for injured riders, but his first full season came only in 2017, at the age of 28. He immediately clinched the Supersport world title with the official Yamaha team.

In 2019 and 2020, he remained among the frontrunners on the Puccetti team's Kawasaki, earning a step up to Superbike. However, his three seasons in the premier class failed to deliver the results he had hoped for, and his return to Supersport with GMT94 produced only a few isolated flashes of brilliance.

Portimão 2020: the victory he pushed to the finish

On track, Mahias was always a formidable opponent, giving everything to excess: his many crashes and injuries tell that story well. The image that remains is from Portimão in 2020. With the race stopped and his rear tyre flat, the Frenchman had to reach the pit lane to be classified. He fell twice, got back up each time and eventually pushed his bike all the way to the pits, where he arrived exhausted and was celebrated as the winner.

The celebrations lasted only a few moments. Race control amended the finishing order and disqualified him: he had exceeded the permitted time and had also cut the course. The next chapter for Mahias remains to be seen, though he and GMT94 have already promised to reunite, at least for projects supporting young riders.