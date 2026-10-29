MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Lucas Mahias and GMT94 Part Ways: The 2017 Champion’s Supersport Career Comes to an End

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
1
Follow us on Google News
One of the most combative stories in the World Supersport Championship looks set to come to an end. Lucas Mahias and French team GMT94 announced their mutual separation at the end of the season, and for the 37-year-old rider, the end of his journey in the middleweight class appears to be on the horizon.
In 2026, riding for Yamaha, Mahias was the second-oldest rider on the Supersport grid. The only rider older than him was 39-year-old Raffaele De Rosa (QJ Motor), who, according to Speedweek, finds himself in a very similar situation: his Supersport career also seems close to its conclusion.

GMT94 bids farewell

The team led by Christophe Guyot issued a statement to mark their farewell, with words that go beyond their relationship on track: "Lucas, a huge thank you for everything we have shared. Beyond racing, you always support us in our projects with young riders and motorcyclists. We will meet again to carry these initiatives forward. In the meantime, we wish you all the best for whatever comes next. With your determination and desire to win, you still have so much to achieve and so many great adventures to experience!".
Mahias's connection with GMT94 goes beyond Supersport. He has been a regular presence in the FIM Endurance World Championship and celebrated the title in 2016 as one of the French team's standout riders
Lucas Mahias, 37, leaves Yamaha GMT94

From champion to first Superbike stint

His arrival as a full-time rider in the World Championship came late. French champion in 2014, Mahias had made a name for himself with wildcard entries and as a replacement for injured riders, but his first full season came only in 2017, at the age of 28. He immediately clinched the Supersport world title with the official Yamaha team.
In 2019 and 2020, he remained among the frontrunners on the Puccetti team's Kawasaki, earning a step up to Superbike. However, his three seasons in the premier class failed to deliver the results he had hoped for, and his return to Supersport with GMT94 produced only a few isolated flashes of brilliance.

Portimão 2020: the victory he pushed to the finish

On track, Mahias was always a formidable opponent, giving everything to excess: his many crashes and injuries tell that story well. The image that remains is from Portimão in 2020. With the race stopped and his rear tyre flat, the Frenchman had to reach the pit lane to be classified. He fell twice, got back up each time and eventually pushed his bike all the way to the pits, where he arrived exhausted and was celebrated as the winner.
The celebrations lasted only a few moments. Race control amended the finishing order and disqualified him: he had exceeded the permitted time and had also cut the course. The next chapter for Mahias remains to be seen, though he and GMT94 have already promised to reunite, at least for projects supporting young riders.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

ZX Moto: Debise unveils the 2027 bike: “We won’t have 20 more hp—and even if we did, they’d take them away from us.”ZX Moto: Debise unveils the 2027 bike: “We won’t have 20 more hp—and even if we did, they’d take them away from us.”
Aegerter puts Kawasaki behind him: a new challenge in the 2027 Supersport World ChampionshipAegerter puts Kawasaki behind him: a new challenge in the 2027 Supersport World Championship
Supersport

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

debise
Road Racing

ZX Moto: Debise unveils the 2027 bike: “We won’t have 20 more hp—and even if we did, they’d take them away from us.”

unnamed_result
Road Racing

Filippo Bianchi gets ahead of schedule: debuting with Team Prodina’s Kawasaki at Jerez

Dominique Aegerter Supersport
Road Racing

Aegerter puts Kawasaki behind him: a new challenge in the 2027 Supersport World Championship

More news

Mir 1

Joan Mir returns to MotoGP and talks about his health problems: “It’s not like breaking a bone.”

MotoGP
rins 1

Alex Rins: “I don’t know if Yamaha has decided to go to Qatar.” The riders stand firm

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin celebrates as the first green light arrives: Aprilia awaits him on track at Sepang

MotoGP
lec 1

Lecuona on Márquez’s telemetry: “The way he enters corners isn’t normal—he’s an extraterrestrial”

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Jorge Martin MotoGP

MotoGP, Xaus has no doubts: “Martin fell into Marquez’s trap”

MotoGP

Popular articles

apri

KTM Group at EICMA 2026: GasGas Becomes the Gateway to Off-Road, Husqvarna Prepares for the Future

Dreams
Dominique Aegerter Supersport

Aegerter puts Kawasaki behind him: a new challenge in the 2027 Supersport World Championship

Road Racing
mm2

Tardozzi: “The best Marquez is yet to come.” From -102 to +10, but Martin isn’t the only rival

MotoGP
doo 1

Mick Doohan backs Adelaide: “MotoGP will bring more life than Formula 1”

MotoGP
motogp-adelaide-ipotesi-proiezione

MotoGP in Adelaide: From Controversy to Federal Approval—Here’s the Circuit Plan

MotoGP

Loading