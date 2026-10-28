Filippo Bianchi gets ahead of schedule: debuting with Team Prodina’s Kawasaki at Jerez

For Filippo Bianchi, it’s already 2027: this weekend, he’ll take part in his first test race on the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 with Team Prodina Racing in the ESBK, in preparation for the Sportbike World Championship.

After a triumphant 2026 season capped by winning the Italian Sportbike title, 2027 will bring Filippo Bianchi a well-deserved promotion to the world championship series. The young rider from Lucca, who turns 22 next January 25, has, as is well known, signed a contract with Team Prodina XCI Racing to compete full-time in the Sportbike World Championship. For "Pippo", his debut aboard the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 will come as soon as this weekend in Jerez de la Frontera.

SPANISH DEBUT WITH PRODINA

Filippo Bianchi will be a special wildcard entry at the final round of the ESBK, formerly known as the Campeonato de España de Velocidad and promoted by the RFME (Real Federación Motociclista Española). The undisputed dominant force in the CIV Sportbike, having ridden a Team MMP Velocità Aprilia RS 660 to victory in eight of thirteen races, the Tuscan rider will face the Spanish specialists in the category at the Andalusian circuit, getting an early start on his preparations for next year. It’s a chance to make an even bigger impression and, just as importantly, get to know life at Prodina Racing, named the best team in the 2026 Sportbike World Championship but seeing the riders’ title slip away at the final hurdle with David Salvador (plagued by bad luck and... a few fellow competitors), which went to Xavi Artigas

FILIPPO BIANCHI SPEAKS

"I’m going to Jerez feeling highly motivated and eager to get this new adventure with Prodina XCI Racing off to the best possible start," said Filippo Bianchi, who made headlines last June at the Misano Adriatico round of the Sportbike World Championship with a second- and fourth-place finish in the races as a wildcard."This is an important moment for me. I’ll be able to start working with the team that will support me in the 2027 World Championship and with the Kawasaki ZX-6R 636, which I’ll need to get to know. The weekend will be crucial for gathering information, understanding how the bike behaves and finding the first solutions together with the technicians. Of course, I want to be competitive, but at this stage my priority is to work well, improve and build a strong relationship with the team. I’m delighted to be able to start this journey. I’ll give it everything I have to be ready for next season."

PRODINA EYES THE CIV

The two-time Italian champion—PreMoto3 125 2T (2018) and Sportbike (2025)—and winner of the Aprilia RS 660 Trophy (2024), who is expected to line up with the unusual number 25, will be joined by Julio Garcia for this ESBK appearance. A key part of Prodina Racing’s programs since 2025, after his first season in the Supersport 300 World Championship he was transferred to Italy to contest the CIV Supersport on an MRT Corse Kawasaki ZX-6R 636, securing a podium finish (2nd) at Mugello in the rain. With David Salvador and Antonio Torres heading elsewhere, and awaiting an official announcement, the Malaga native is the leading candidate to complete Riccardo Drisaldi’s team lineup for 2027.

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