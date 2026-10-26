Triumph updates and refines the TF 250-X: what’s new for the MX2 queen ahead of the 2027 challenge

Ready to keep rivals chasing in 2027: the Triumph TF 250-X refines the winning formula behind its Motocross World Championship success.

Triumph celebrate an incredible chapter in the MX2 World Championship: its first riders’ title—indeed, a one-two finish—and its first manufacturers’ crown. The celebrations continue behind the scenes, but attention must also turn to next year, with the team aiming to be even better prepared with its winning weapon. Hinckley is no longer an outsider; it’s now the one to beat. There are no radical changes to the bike: instead, Triumph is building on its winning platform, incorporating developments, data and technical improvements after a triumphant season. A brand that can win a Motocross world title in just three years certainly can’t afford to stop evolving. The 2027 TF 250-X has already arrived, and in the hands of champion Guillem Farres and runner-up Camden McLellan, it helpedcelebrate an incredible chapter in the MX2 World Championship: its first riders’ title—indeed, a one-two finish—and its first manufacturers’ crown. The celebrations continue behind the scenes, but attention must also turn to next year, with the team aiming to be even better prepared with its winning weapon. Hinckley is no longer an outsider; it’s now the one to beat. There are no radical changes to the bike: instead, Triumph is building on its winning platform, incorporating developments, data and technical improvements after a triumphant season.

Triumph’s advances for 2027

The main goals were to improve reliability under pressure, handling and rider feel, with a host of refinements to the 2026 model. At the heart of the TF 250-X is the most powerful engine in the 250cc class: 48 hp and a power-to-weight ratio among the best in its category. For 2027, new electronic mapping sharpens throttle response and makes the torque delivery easier to control.

In terms of mechanical components and durability, new valve guides, updated clutch internals and a revised, refined gearshift mechanism boost longevity, consistency and shift precision in race conditions. The chassis and components also benefit from three key improvements. New front and rear KYB suspension settings deliver better damping control and traction. New Neken triple clamps, made from 7075-T6 aluminium, together with ergonomic updates, improve stability and front-end response. There’s also a styling update: an striking all-black look, with entirely black plastics, updated graphics and redesigned fork guards, giving the bike a much more aggressive visual identity.

True to its high-spec credentials, the TF 250-X continues to combine advanced rider-focused technology with race-proven components. Refinements shaped by rider feedback, race data and extensive testing further enhance performance and control.