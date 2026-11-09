Jeremy Seewer to leave MXGP in 2027? "The rider market has been destroyed"

Former MXGP championship contender Jeremy Seewer has opened up about his future plans and hinted at a potential exit from the European series. The move would see one of MXGP's mainstay riders disappear from the paddock for the first time since 2015.

Seewer, who achieved the runner-up position in the 2016 and 2017 MX2 championships, as well as a further three runner-up championship seasons in the premier MXGP class (2019, 2020, 2022) and a 3rd place finish at the end of the 2023 campaign, has become one of the usual figures on the MXGP scene.

After a brief fallout with Red Bull Ducati last year, Seewer returned to Van Venrooy KTM halfway through the year, but it appears that now he has exhausted all his options in terms of finding a place at the 2027 starting gate.

Following the arrival of talented young Latvian Karlis Reisulis to the team , it appears that Seewer is being forced out, but he is looking at other options and plans to continue racing next year in some form:

"It’s almost certainly not going to be KTM. As it stands, there’s no solution left in MXGP." He said, according to GateDropMX, "We’re checking out a few options, but the rider market in MXGP has been pretty much destroyed by now. The development in MXGP isn’t healthy: there are still about five riders who earn good money, who have a fair salary, as it should be. But in sixth or seventh place, there’s already nothing. I myself was lucky enough to be on the winning side for years. But I’m slowly reaching a point where, given the way things are developing, it doesn’t make much sense anymore."

The 32-year-old Swiss rider does have some options in mind, hinting at a potential switch to the AMA series or the Brazilian national championship as Glenn Coldenhoff did last year:

"I will continue, that’s for sure. The championships there (Brazil or USA) don’t start until April or May. So we still have time. I’m relaxed. I hope we can find a solution by the end of the month so I have a goal in mind again. Of course, I want to ride a bike that works and not start yet another new project.”