Pedro Acosta points the finger at KTM: “That shouldn’t have happened”

Pedro Acosta finished sixth in the Qatar Grand Prix, but left Lusail feeling that he had missed an opportunity. The KTM rider engaged in an exciting battle with his future teammate Marc Marquez, thrilling MotoGP fans. However, he encountered problems that compromised his final result.

A bitter sixth place

In Saturday’s Sprint, Pedro Acosta had already experienced a tire pressure issue, but the problems he faced in Sunday’s race were different. The “Shark of Mazarrón” wants to understand what happened, given that he kept the same setup throughout the Grand Prix. "This time there was no issue. I’d say something happened that made things worse. Now it’s time to figure out why I had this problem and why it came up again".

Despite everything, the Murcian rider is happy with the decisions he and his team made as they tried to turn around a weekend that had started rather poorly (eighth on the grid). Finishing sixth did not meet the Murcian rider’s expectations, as he believes he deserved a top-four finish. His on-track duel with Marc Marquez gave him some food for thought. "At the start, he was riding very smoothly. He wasn’t trying to win the race, just to finish it well and with good feelings".

A fourth-place finish

Acosta also analyzed the reigning MotoGP champion’s race strategy, noting that he was focused on managing his tires at the start. But an as-yet-unidentified technical problem slowed Pedro’s performance. "He wasn’t trying to win the race, but to finish it properly and with good feelings".

In any case, I didn’t have the pace to fight Marc. Under normal circumstances, fourth place would have been possible, and maybe even a fight for the podium. But I had to let Marc go". Despite scoring 10 points for his sixth-place finish, Marco Bezzecchi has moved further ahead of Acosta (+48 points) in the standings . Acosta’s chances of ending his final season with KTM in third place are fading, and he must also keep an eye on Ai Ogura, who is just 15 points behind. "".