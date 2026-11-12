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Royal Enfield, Here’s the 743 cc Twin-Cylinder Engine: 55 hp for the Himalayan 750, while the Continental GT 750 Will Be the Most Powerful Ever

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by Elisabetta Lubrani
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Royal Enfield is raising the bar. At EICMA 2026, the British-born company unveiled its new 743 cc parallel twin, air- and oil-cooled, which will debut in two bikes built on the same platform: the Himalayan 750 and the Continental GT 750.
The figures for the former are already official: 55 hp and 63 Nm. The café racer’s numbers remain under wraps, but the brand promises it will be the most powerful production bike ever built under its name.

From 650 to 750: the plan launched in 2017

When the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 arrived, they were the brand’s first twins in more than half a century. With 48 hp and A2 licence approval, that engine represented the top of the range and, for much of the Indian customer base, a decidedly powerful motorcycle. Back in 2017, however, Eicher Motors CEO Siddhartha Lal had already hinted that some models would be developed into higher-performance, more expensive versions, as Indian market tastes were increasingly converging with those of Europe and North America.
The new 743 cc engine is the answer: an evolution of the familiar twin, designed to open the door to larger displacements for Royal Enfield and power the range’s future flagships.

Himalayan 750, the new flagship

The adventure segment is the most important, and this is where the Himalayan 750 comes in. Ten years after the Himalayan 411, also air-cooled, Royal Enfield is bringing the same philosophy to a modern road-going enduro. In its official announcement, the bike is described as “simple” and “retro with modern technology”, with its touring character underscored by a 19-inch front wheel paired with a 17-inch rear.
The fork offers 190 mm of travel, while features include full LED lighting, a 4-inch TFT display, cruise control and cornering ABS.

Continental GT 750, the meaner one

The sporty sibling was previewed a year ago at EICMA 2025 as a one-make racing bike. The message was clear: the production version would be the sportiest interpretation of the new twin. Royal Enfield confirms that the café racer gets a more powerful version of the 743 cc engine, but has yet to reveal its power and torque figures.
The chassis stays true to tradition: a steel tubular trellis frame, as on the Continental GT 650, telescopic forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Up front is a dual-disc Bybre braking system, the same setup chosen for the larger Himalayan 750. One key figure remains to be revealed: how much power the most powerful Royal Enfield ever will produce.
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