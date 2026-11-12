KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and 250 SX-F Factory Edition 2027 offer the first glimpse of an entirely new generation of Mattighofen’s motocross bikes. Don’t call them mere special editions. The newandoffer the first glimpse of an entirely new generation of Mattighofen’s motocross bikes.

The chassis, engines, suspension, ergonomics and electronics have all been revamped, with one stated goal: to put what KTM has learned in the MXGP World Championship and AMA Supercross and Motocross into riders’ hands.

The Factory Editions remain the models closest to the factory race bikes, featuring dedicated components and liveries inspired by the teams. This time, however, they’re leading the way for the entire SX-F family: the changes reshape the technical foundation, not just the details.

The chassis at the heart of the revolution

The most substantial changes are to the chassis. KTM has redesigned the frames of both bikes to reduce weight and mass, revise the geometry and fine-tune stiffness. The steering head and engine mounting points have been modified, while the aluminum subframe is the lightest the Austrian manufacturer has ever produced.

The wheelbase can now be lengthened, and the bikes also get newly designed, CNC-machined triple clamps. The aim isn’t simply to make the bikes lighter: it’s to strike a better balance between agility, stability and precision, especially on the roughest sections of the track. Deep ruts, chewed-up berms and jump landings are precisely where a more intuitive response from the bike can save tenths of a second.

Revised WP XACT suspension

The updates extend to the suspension: both Factory Editions feature a comprehensively revised WP XACT package. The engines, ergonomics and electronics have also been updated as part of the same project, with the aim of making the power more usable and predictable, rather than simply increasing it. In modern motocross, it’s not about how much horsepower you have, but how much you can put to the ground at the right moment.

What this means for the SX-F range

KTM’s message is clear: what debuts today on the two Factory Editions will form the foundation for the next-generation SX-F family. Racing serves as the test lab, and the production bikes reap the benefits. It remains to be seen how much of this new platform will make its way to the standard models—and how Japanese and European rivals will respond in a segment where every detail makes a difference.