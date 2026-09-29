The single-bike rule in MotoGP will not pass, and the credit (or blame) goes to KTM. CEO Gottfried Neumeister confirmed he was "completely opposed" to the proposal, which was backed by some manufacturers to cut costs and then sank precisely due to the opposition from the Mattighofen factory.

The veto was decisive because in MotoGP (and also in Superbike) regulatory matters under review by the MSMA (the association of Manufacturers involved in racing) only pass if everyone agrees. A single dissenting vote is enough to sink the proposal. At the same time, the Austrian boss is open to a cost cap modeled on Formula 1.

No to the single bike

The single-bike rule has been in place in Superbike for many years, and the implications for the show are clear. When a rider crashes, the practice session is over, and there have often been repercussions even in races that were red-flagged and then restarted. For Neumeister, this is a red line. "I was very clear in saying that I don't like the single-bike rule, because riders need to be able to push to the limit, be able to run back to the pits after a crash and jump on the other bike," he explained at the Red Bull Ring.

"This is part of what MotoGP really is, and I was completely against it, because yes, we can save a bit of money, but this goes against racing, at least as I understand motorsport."

The other side of savings

The Austrian manager, however, does not shy away from the savings front. In his view, manufacturers have a responsibility to contain expenses, provided they intervene where the implications for the spectacle and image are less evident. "I understand the position of Liberty Media and Dorna: it’s not just us loudly asking for more money. As manufacturers we must also do our part," said Neumeister. "We must ensure that MotoGP is increasingly followed, we must do our part, that’s the first point. Second: the cost cap—if you can’t get more money, the only option is to spend less."

"Everyone will need someone to supply sustainable fuel, it’s a headache, because it costs a lot of money. So why not rationalize something that doesn’t kill the show and isn’t even visible?" Manufacturers could still showcase sponsors from different oil brands. A concrete example is the new 100% non-fossil fuel, which will be very expensive. In Superbike , for instance, this season Ducati is using a special fuel that has solved the consumption limitation, but costs over 30 euros per liter.Manufacturers could still showcase sponsors from different oil brands.

Budget cap, the road is open

MotoGP’s Deputy CEO Carlos Ezpeleta has already confirmed that an F1-style cost cap is being studied for the future. Neumeister has some doubts that in Formula 1 the limit is truly absolute. "I don’t think the cap is always the real cap," but he believes that for MotoGP it would be "a good thing" if agreed upon by all parties. The battle over the championship’s economic future has only just begun, and KTM has already made it clear where cuts cannot be made.