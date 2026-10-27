Toprak Razgatlioglu undergoes surgery: “Watching the races on TV is very strange”

Shoulder surgery and MotoGP season over: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes no secret of his disappointment, but he is also determined to get back on his feet as soon as possible.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has gone under the knife, and his shoulder has now been fixed. Recovery will be a long process, meaning he will miss the rest of the MotoGP season —a situation that has clearly left the Pramac Yamaha rider feeling disappointed. It has been a very challenging 2026 for the Turkish Superbike world champion, who made the major step up from production-based racing to the world championship—and did so on an M1 that, unfortunately, is by far the worst bike in the premier class... We will see what next year brings with the switch from 1000cc to 850cc. For now, Razgatlioglu needs to focus solely on his recovery, before setting his sights on a very different kind of 2027.

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s farewell

Sometimes unexpected things happen. I’m going through a difficult time because, for the first time in my racing career, I’ve had to bring my season to an early end. Watching the races on TV feels very strange. I underwent shoulder surgery so I could come back stronger, and I’ve already started training.

I hope I can get back on the bike as soon as possible. A heartfelt thank you to the Yamaha family, my team, and the doctors. I’d also like to thank all of you who have supported me and kept me company with your messages of encouragement.

A nightmare season and the blow of injury

It was always clear that the move from Superbike to MotoGP would be no walk in the park. Perhaps the timing wasn’t ideal and, let’s face it, he didn’t make the move on the best bike on the grid. It’s tough to go from always being in the spotlight, with three world titles to your name, to languishing near the bottom of the standings... Looking specifically at the results: he scored no points in the Sprint races, while his best Grand Prix finish was 11th at the Hungarian GP—the highlight of the seven points-scoring finishes he recorded across 17 race weekends. Then came the dislocation of his right shoulder during the Indonesian weekend: Toprak Razgatlioglu put it back in place and wanted to race, but later retired from Sunday’s race. An inglorious end to an extremely difficult first MotoGP season—but now he has plenty of time to prepare for a comeback in 2027.