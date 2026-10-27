When to Watch MotoGP at Sepang: Complete Guide and Malaysian GP Schedule

After Phillip Island, it’s time for the season’s final night-time GP in 2026. All the TV and streaming times for the MotoGP round at Sepang, Malaysia.
With the events at Phillip Island now behind us, where the MotoGP World Championship said goodbye without any races due to bad weather
, the series heads to Sepang, Malaysia, for one last early start for European fans. Marc Marquez is back at the top of the MotoGP standings after the Sprint—the only race held at the Australian circuit—while Aprilia
is concerned about its riders’ fitness issues, particularly those of Jorge Martin
(a direct rival of #93 and very much in doubt) and Raul Fernandez. Unfortunately, absences have been a constant this season, which has been especially difficult in terms of injuries: Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has just undergone surgery
, will not return, and test rider/replacement Augusto Fernandez will take his place. Iker Lecuona will continue to replace Fermin Aldeguer. At least Joan Mir is close to returning
, a relief for Honda, albeit a partial one, as the team must also assess Luca Marini’s situation while he battles a nasty virus.
In Moto3, the standings remain unchanged from the previous GP, as the race was cancelled. Maximo Quiles has already secured the title and has nothing left to worry about, but the riders behind him do: several riders—all Spanish—are fighting for a place on the championship podium. The Moto2 situation is unchanged since the Indonesian GP, as no race took place in Australia: leader Manuel Gonzalez and his closest rival, Izan Guevara, remain separated by 5.5 points. We’ll see whether Sepang brings any surprises.
Below are all the times for the Malaysian Grand Prix: every session is live on Sky Sport and streaming on SkyGo and NowTV. TV8 will broadcast Saturday’s sessions live, including qualifying and the Sprint, and show all Sunday’s races on a delayed basis.
Sky Sport schedule
Friday, October 30
03:00-03:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
03:50-04:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
04:45-05:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
07:15-07:50 Moto3 Practice
08:05-08:45 Moto2 Practice
09:00-10:00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, October 31
02:40-03:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
03:25-03:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
04:10-04:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
04:50-05:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
06:45-07:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
07:40-08:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
09:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
Sunday, November 1
03:40-03:50 MotoGP Warm-Up
05:00 Moto3 Race – 15 laps
06:15 Moto2 Race – 17 laps
08:00 MotoGP Race – 20 laps
TV8 schedule
Saturday, November 31 (live)
04:50-05:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
06:45-07:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
07:40-08:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
09:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
Sunday, November 1 (delayed broadcast)
11:00 Moto3 Race – 15 laps
12:15 Moto2 Race – 17 laps
14:00 MotoGP Race – 20 laps
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