When to Watch MotoGP at Sepang: Complete Guide and Malaysian GP Schedule

After Phillip Island, it’s time for the season’s final night-time GP in 2026. All the TV and streaming times for the MotoGP round at Sepang, Malaysia.

In Moto3, the standings remain unchanged from the previous GP, as the race was cancelled. Maximo Quiles has already secured the title and has nothing left to worry about, but the riders behind him do: several riders—all Spanish—are fighting for a place on the championship podium. The Moto2 situation is unchanged since the Indonesian GP, as no race took place in Australia: leader Manuel Gonzalez and his closest rival, Izan Guevara, remain separated by 5.5 points. We’ll see whether Sepang brings any surprises. Below are all the times for the Malaysian Grand Prix: every session is live on Sky Sport and streaming on SkyGo and NowTV. TV8 will broadcast Saturday’s sessions live, including qualifying and the Sprint, and show all Sunday’s races on a delayed basis.

Sky Sport schedule

Friday, October 30

03:00-03:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

03:50-04:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1

04:45-05:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1

07:15-07:50 Moto3 Practice

08:05-08:45 Moto2 Practice

09:00-10:00 MotoGP Practice

Saturday, October 31

02:40-03:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2

03:25-03:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2

04:10-04:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2

04:50-05:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

06:45-07:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

07:40-08:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

09:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps

Sunday, November 1

03:40-03:50 MotoGP Warm-Up

05:00 Moto3 Race – 15 laps

06:15 Moto2 Race – 17 laps

08:00 MotoGP Race – 20 laps

TV8 schedule

Saturday, November 31 (live)

04:50-05:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

06:45-07:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

07:40-08:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

09:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps

Sunday, November 1 (delayed broadcast)

11:00 Moto3 Race – 15 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 17 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 20 laps