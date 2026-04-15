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Grit and growth: Alberto Forato 6th in Sardinia, Fantic increasingly competitive in MXGP

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 08:38
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Alberto Forato and Fantic keep progressing; more encouraging signs at the Sardinia GP. And the second consecutive Italian event is coming up soon.
The best MXGP 2026 result for the top Italian rider in the first home GP. Alberto Forato climbed further and took the Fantic XXF 450 (sporting a special livery for the occasion) to sixth overall in Sardinia, after promptly putting behind him a heavy crash in warm up that left his left hand sore. But the Venetian rider dug deep, and after a top 10 in Saturday qualifying, he scored 8th place in the first moto and P7 in the second race at “Le Dune,” which combined to deliver his first 6th place of the season. One step up from the 7th overall achieved in Switzerland, the best result of 2026 prior to Sardinia. A further boost of confidence and confirmation of an ever-improving feeling with the Fantic, with eyes already on the next Italian round in Trentino: racing is already next weekend, and the logical goal is to do even better.

"I gave everything I had"

As mentioned, the biggest concern came on Sunday morning, when Forato crashed hard in warm up, taking a heavy knock to his left hand. But the home atmosphere seems to help a lot: off he went in Race 1 and, despite the demanding track and a small tip-over, he crossed the line in eighth. The Veneto duo did even better in the second and final moto: losing a couple of spots in the always chaotic, adrenaline-filled MXGP starts mattered little, since Forato then managed to set his pace and finish with a solid seventh place. The final standings show 6th overall in the GP, which also makes him the top Italian in the MXGP class at the first Italian event of the 2026 season.
“A positive weekend, despite a nasty crash in warm up,” the Fantic rider confirmed afterward. “The hits made themselves felt, especially in my left hand; I was struggling to grip it—and that certainly didn’t help in the tough conditions we found here in the sand of Riola.” Inevitably banged up, but no less combative. “I went for it, I gave everything I had, and I’m very happy with sixth overall. We took another small step forward.” No stopping now: after Sardinia it’s off to Trentino at the “Il Ciclamino” crossdrome, the last round of this season start before the spring break. As stated, the goal is to climb even higher!

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byDiana Tamantini

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