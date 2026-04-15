World Supersport, Zaccone the top Italian: steady improvement on the Ducati

Alessandro Zaccone arrived in the Supersport World Championship as the MotoE world champion and did not disappoint expectations. After the first two rounds, he is the top Italian in the world standings. The Romagna rider, aboard a Ducati, has been very consistent, finishing in the top 10 in every race.

It must be said that the other Italians have not shone so far. Matteo Ferrari made the podium at Phillip Island but struggled at Portimão. Andrea Giombini had taken an excellent fourth place in the wet in Australia but then faded. Federico Caricasulo still needs to get accustomed to the ZX, a bike that must be ridden differently from the Ducatis, and he is training to try to change his riding style. A tough start to the season too for Filippo Farioli and Mattia Casadei, who nonetheless have put points on the board. Leonardo Taccini, Jacopo Cretaro, and Riccardo Rossi, however, have yet to score.

As of today, Alessandro Zaccone is the Italian who has impressed the most, showing strong potential. He is unlikely to contend for the title, but he has everything it takes to make the podium. He could already be fighting for the front positions at Assen.

"We’re making progress," confirms Alessandro Zaccone, "We practically didn’t do winter testing, so the first races were a sort of shakedown. Everything is going well: we’re getting closer and closer to the frontrunners. The Portimão round, in particular, was very positive. It’s not a track where I’m especially strong, but it was my best event of the season. In Race 2, okay, I finished tenth, but I was battling with the top riders in the class for almost the entire race. I then made a mistake and dropped back, but overall it was a good performance. Now we’re heading to Assen, and it’s a track I really like: I usually go quite well there, so the goal is to keep improving and reduce the gap to the podium more and more. I have no other objectives than to keep working and give one hundred and ten percent—then we’ll see how it goes."