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Supersport: QJMotor debuts at Assen; homologation issue resolved

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 08:33
QJ will race finally in WorldSupersport at Assen
QJ Motor set for its season debut in the World Supersport Championship. The Chinese brand will be regularly on track at Assen with Raffaele De Rosa and Marcos Ramirez. The Chinese manufacturer has obtained homologation by producing the minimum required number of bikes.
Their absence in Portugal made waves. QJ Motor had initially failed to meet the threshold, falling short of the units needed for the bike to be considered truly “production.” This shortfall led to the suspension of homologation and made it impossible to take to the track in the opening round of the World Supersport Challenge within the World Supersport Championship.
In the meantime, the situation has been resolved. The Chinese company has completed the required production, thus unlocking homologation and getting the green light to return to racing.
The comeback will therefore take place at Assen, one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar. Here QJ Motor will finally be able to start its season, leaving behind the controversy of recent weeks.
Now the only unknown is the competitiveness of the bike which grew a lot last year but still wasn’t capable of aiming for the podium, unlike ZX Moto, which did so right from the start.
After a delayed start, the team will therefore have to make up ground quickly, facing opponents who are already well-prepared.
"To be honest, I don’t feel completely ready because we missed two races,” Raffaele De Rosa told Corsedimoto. “We haven’t had much time on the bike while the others have kept going. Surely in the first races we’ll need to stay calm and try to collect as much as possible, make as few mistakes as possible, and maybe in a couple of races we’ll be able to take stock. I still couldn’t say what our level is or where we might be. This winter we made some changes but small ones, also because big ones weren’t possible. In some respects I’m a bit worried, while in others I’m very happy to get back on track."

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byMarianna Giannoni

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