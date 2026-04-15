QJ Motor set for its season debut in the World Supersport Championship. The Chinese brand will be regularly on track at Assen with Raffaele De Rosa and Marcos Ramirez. The Chinese manufacturer has obtained homologation by producing the minimum required number of bikes.

Their absence in Portugal made waves. QJ Motor had initially failed to meet the threshold, falling short of the units needed for the bike to be considered truly “production.” This shortfall led to the suspension of homologation and made it impossible to take to the track in the opening round of the World Supersport Challenge within the World Supersport Championship.

In the meantime, the situation has been resolved. The Chinese company has completed the required production, thus unlocking homologation and getting the green light to return to racing.

The comeback will therefore take place at Assen, one of the most iconic tracks on the calendar. Here QJ Motor will finally be able to start its season, leaving behind the controversy of recent weeks.

Now the only unknown is the competitiveness of the bike which grew a lot last year but still wasn’t capable of aiming for the podium, unlike ZX Moto, which did so right from the start.

After a delayed start, the team will therefore have to make up ground quickly, facing opponents who are already well-prepared.