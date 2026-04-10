Marc Marquez: short-term extension or retirement? Ducati already has two replacements

Marc Marquez is facing doubts about his future, while Ducati is already considering a possible replacement. The MotoGP rider market is currently on hold, awaiting the end of the standoff between the MSMA and Liberty Media. But his health condition is a key factor in confirming the champion from Cervera, and Borgo Panigale must be ready with a plan B.

Uncertainties about Marquez’s future

The nine-time world champion has had a start to the season below expectations. His right shoulder continues to cause some issues, and the crash at COTA seems to have severely tested the resilience of the reigning MotoGP champion. Nevertheless, he continues to train on the bike and in the gym to be in the best possible shape for the upcoming races on the calendar, starting with the Jerez GP (April 24–26). But in the paddock, rumors are intensifying about a possible retirement by the end of 2027.

In that case, Marc Marquez could retire or sign a one-year extension with Ducati, leaving the Emilia-based brand with a potential gap to fill for the 2028 season. The post-Mandalika shoulder injury, along with forearm complications from the Austin crash, are said to have caused constant pain that has made it difficult for him to perform at the highest level we’re used to. These limits could be decisive in his short-term decisions, given that the #93’s sole objective is to win his tenth world title.

Alternatives within Ducati

Ducati would find itself in a disastrous situation if Marc Marquez decided to sign a one-year deal or even hang up his helmet at the end of the year. But the Borgo Panigale management cannot be caught unprepared and already has an exit strategy in mind. Pedro Acosta is already secured on the Desmosedici for 2027–2028. The second rider in the factory team could be Fermin Aldeguer , currently with Gresini and destined for the VR46 team next season (barring surprises).

However, the operation is not straightforward. Aldeguer has an agreement with the Tavullia squad, and Ducati has guaranteed this satellite team a high-level rider. The Emilia-based manufacturer must find a balance between the need to keep the factory team competitive and its commitments to VR46, avoiding conflicts similar to those that arose in the past with Gresini.

Besides Fermín Aldeguer, Ducati is also reportedly considering Di Giannantonio as an alternative. The MotoGP rider market is already quite advanced, limiting other options in the event of an early departure by Marc. It’s much easier to find alternatives in-house. In any case, the next few weeks will be crucial for planning the Red’s path in the premier class.