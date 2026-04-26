MotoGP Jerez Race: Marc makes a mistake, Alex Marquez triumphs, and Aprilia can smile too

A triumphant Sunday for Alex Marquez , while brother Marc slips up and Aprilia can be satisfied: here’s how the MotoGP race at Jerez unfolded.

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix ends with victory for Alex Marquez in the MotoGP race at Jerez de la Frontera. The BK8 Gresini rider was superior to everyone, confirming what had already emerged in Friday’s practice. Also on the podium are Marco Bezzecchi on Aprilia and Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Ducati of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team.

Marc Marquez surprisingly crashed towards the end of lap 2, a heavy retirement for the reigning champion, winner of Saturday’s sprint race . A Sunday to forget for the Ducati Lenovo team, as Pecco Bagnaia also retired, in his case due to a front-tyre issue. In a race theoretically not favorable for Aprilia, there are nevertheless four RS-GP26s in the top 6, with Jorge Martin, Ai Ogura and Raul Fernandez finishing 4th, 5th and 6th respectively. Also in the points are Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini, Fermin Aldeguer, Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir.

2026 Spanish GP: the lap-by-lap race report from Jerez

Lap 1: Marc Marquez holds the lead, chased by Bezzecchi and Alex. In the final sector Alex passes Bez! Martin fourth, followed by Zarco, Diggia, Acosta.

Lap 2: Alex overtakes Marc at Turn 6, the two brothers have pulled about half a second clear of the factory Aprilias. SENSATIONAL: MARC MARQUEZ CRASHES IN SECTOR 4, AT TURN 11. His Ducati is destroyed. The nine-time world champion retires.

Lap 3: Alex leads with a 6–7 tenths advantage over Bezzecchi, followed by Martin, Di Giannantonio and Zarco. Acosta, Bastianini, Fernandez, Ogura and Aldeguer in the top 10. Bagnaia 11th.

Lap 4: Diggia has overtaken Martin, up to 3rd.

Lap 5: Alex Marquez leads the race with a 5–6 tenths margin over Bezzecchi, who has about 1 second on Diggia. Bagnaia is 10th, behind Ogura.

Lap 6: Fernandez has passed the KTMs, he’s 6th ahead of Bastianini and Acosta.

Lap 7: Alex Marquez still leading ahead of Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio. Also in the top 10 are Martin, Zarco, Fernandez, Bastianini, Ogura, Bagnaia and Acosta.

Lap 8: Marquez Jr increases the gap to Bezzecchi to about 1.5s, and Diggia is closing on the Aprilia rider.

Lap 11: a key phase of the race for tyre management. The top 10 is unchanged; also in the points are Aldeguer, Binder, Quartararo, Morbidelli and Rins.

Lap 12: Alex Marquez leads the race by 1.7s over Bezzecchi and 2.7s over Di Giannantonio.

Lap 13: Aldeguer has overtaken Acosta, while Pecco Bagnaia has run wide and slowed, seeming to have an issue with his Ducati. He drops to the back.

Lap 14: Alex Marquez’s lead over Bezzecchi grows to 2 seconds, with Di Giannantonio 8 tenths behind the Aprilia rider. BAGNAIA RETURNS TO THE GARAGE AND RETIRES. It appears his front tyre deflated. Ogura duels with Bastianini for P7.

Lap 15: a fantastic battle between Bastianini and Ogura, certainly not good for their tyres. The Japanese rider prevails.

Lap 16: gaps steady among the leaders.

Lap 19: there are 2.1s between Alex and Bez, while Diggia is 1.1s from the Aprilia rider. The top 10 is completed by Martin, Zarco, Fernandez, Ogura, Bastianini, Aldeguer and Acosta.

Lap 22: Diggia over 2.5s behind Bezzecchi, now focused on defending 3rd place. Fernandez has closed on Zarco and passes him, up to 5th. Ogura arrives too.

Lap 23: Ogura moves ahead of Zarco, who has less pace on his LCR Honda.

Lap 25 (FINAL) LAP: Ogura overtakes Fernandez and is 5th. Alex Marquez triumphs at Jerez! Bezzecchi and Di Giannantonio also on the podium.

MOTOGP JEREZ, RACE RESULTS: FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS