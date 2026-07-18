WMX Foxhill: Kiara Fontanesi works magic in Race 1, the flying mom can dare to dream

The seventh World Championship is an achievable dream: Kiara Fontanesi closed the gap to the top by dominating the first race of the British GP on the ups and downs of the legendary Foxhill track.

At 32 and with two children, the super champion from Parma is still a class act in the Women’s Motocross World Championship. The first showdown of the third round of the series was an impressive show of strength. Kiara, aboard her GasGas, got the holeshot and, catching her rivals completely off guard, built a crucial win in terms of the championship. Daniela Guillem held the pace only in the first part of the twenty minutes plus three laps race, then fell into the clutches of a rampant Courtney Duncan. The New Zealander, on her Kawasaki, was lightning fast at the end, closing to just over a second behind Fontanesi, who remained in full control.

After the finish, the embrace between the two protagonists was the most evocative moment of a brilliant race. Duncan is back in perfect form after going through a very difficult period due to health issues, we talked about it here . Daniela Guillem finished third: now the count of race wins is 3–2 in favor of the Spaniard. But Kiara has the bullet in the chamber to even the score and jump to the top of the World Championship. Disappointing first outing for Lotte von Drunen, the reigning champion: the young Dutchwoman got a bad start and stalled in fourth place.

What’s the situation?

With this victory Kiara Fontanesi moves to just one point behind leader Daniela Guillem: 117 points versus 116 for the Italian super ace. Courtney Duncan is back in the fight as well, third in the standings with 80 points. Now she needs to finish the job at Foxhill to go full throttle into the final two WMX rounds, which this year comprises only five events. Kiara’s last World Championship dates back to 2018: returning to the world throne after eight years would be a dream. One that can come true.