Manuel González could wrap things up in Portugal. The Spanish rider for the IntactGP team arrives in Portimão with a 13.5-point lead over Izan Guevara and his first match point for the Moto2 world title—the first of his career. The standings were reshuffled when Guevara retired from the Qatar Grand Prix: González now has 286.5 points, while his rival has 273.

There are 50 points still up for grabs in the final two rounds of 2026: Portimão (November 20–22) and Valencia (November 27–29). The title fight is now a two-way battle between Spaniards: Iván Ortolá was mathematically eliminated after the Malaysian GP. However, the Madrid-born rider’s fate does not depend solely on what he can do on his Kalex; he will also have to keep an eye on the result of the number 28.

Title-winning scenarios

To celebrate on Sunday, November 22, González needs to finish the race with a lead of at least 25.5 points—in other words, he must gain another 12 points on Guevara. Fourth is the lowest position that would keep his hopes alive. These are the scenarios that would clinch him the title:

González wins: Guevara must finish fourth or lower

González finishes second: Guevara must finish eighth or lower

González finishes third: Guevara must finish 12th or lower

González finishes fourth: Guevara must finish 15th or lower, or outside the points

If González finishes fifth or lower, or Guevara manages to limit the damage, everything will go down to the Valencia finale. To take the lead in the standings after the Portuguese GP, however, Guevara would need to make up at least 14 points. We have already analyzed the Moto2 and MotoGP title scenarios in Marquez and Gonzalez champions in Portimão? What needs to happen: scenarios and timings for the Portuguese GP

Portimão, a track on his side

Past results are in González’s favor. In 2025, the Portuguese circuit was the only one of the final three rounds where he finished ahead of Guevara, placing sixth to his rival’s tenth. A year earlier, in 2024, he stood on the third step of the podium while his rival crossed the finish line in 22nd. In 2022 and 2023, he finished fifth on both occasions.

A chance for revenge after Valencia 2025

There is also unfinished business from the past. Last season, the Moto2 World Championship was decided in Valencia, at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, where Diogo Moreira was crowned champion at González’s expense. This time, the Spaniard has a chance to arrive at the final round with the job already done. If things go wrong in Portimão, his date with history will be postponed by a week—to the very track that took his dream away a year ago.