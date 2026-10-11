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Aldeguer Makes Mistakes but Thinks About the Future: “Me Replacing Marc Márquez? I’m Convinced”

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Fermin Aldeguer
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Ducati had been tracking Fermin Aldeguer for some time, as he enters his second year in MotoGP. In his debut season, he finished eighth, establishing himself as the top rookie and earning a seat with the VR46 team for the next two years. However, 2026 got off to a difficult start due to a series of injuries.
The Indonesian GP went badly for him after a crash in the early stages: he had won here last year, but this time Ducati lacked the potential to challenge the Aprilia armada. Despite everything, Fermin remains optimistic and is aiming to become Marc Marquez's successor.

A Complicated Year for Aldeguer

Even before the 2026 World Championship began, Fermin Aldeguer suffered a fractured femur that forced him to undergo surgery and miss the opening race in Thailand. He made his debut at the Brazilian GP and, just as he was regaining his form, was injured again at Assen, this time fracturing a thoracic vertebra. He underwent another operation before travelling to Japan to have a screw removed, and will have to return to the operating room at the end of this MotoGP season.
Despite everything, Ducati has complete faith in him, and next year he will have a factory Desmosedici with Valentino Rossi's team. Last year, he already secured his first premier-class victory in Indonesia, along with two podium finishes. Then good fortune turned its back on him... "Obviously, this has not been the season I expected... Everything we have done has been about suffering. Suffering because the pain is constant," he said in an interview with 'AS'.

Another Operation at the End of the Year

It will not be an easy winter for the Gresini rider, as he will have to return to the operating room for a rather delicate procedure. "Analysing the situation with my mother, I understood that everything happens for a reason. It was the right time for me to get injured, to get hurt. Next year will be better. I will try to resolve all the problems I have with my legs by December, and remove all the prostheses if possible. From there, I will make a strong comeback in order to arrive in Malaysia, probably not at 100%".
Fermin Aldeguer

Fermin Joins Valentino Rossi's Team

Aldeguer will move from one satellite team to another, while remaining under Ducati's umbrella. He will join Valentino Rossi's team, with whom he has already held extensive discussions. "The team and he personally were very happy that I was joining them. They made a great effort to get me, because having the factory bike required a greater financial contribution. There had been negotiations with Pablo (Nieto) since 2023. They had been keeping an eye on me and are proud of me".
Fermin is a close friend of the Marquez brothers and, from 2027, will wear Rossi's team colours. Is it possible to get along with both of them? "Well, in the end, we should not confuse things. I don't think there will be any problems, either from Marquez's side or Valentino's. The relationship will always remain cordial with both parties".
In any case, the 21-year-old Murcian has just one goal in mind: to wear the colours of the Ducati factory team. "I am truly convinced of it. In the end, I am certain that all the investment Ducati is making in me will lead to this result. I understand why they signed Acosta for next year and not me... My opportunity could come in a year or two".
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

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Fermin Aldeguer

byLuigi Ciamburro

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