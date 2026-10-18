MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK Jerez: Superpole Race, same old story—Bulega never gives up

Superbike
by Paolo Gozzi
bulegas
Follow us on Google News
Racing is full of unknowns, and it’s difficult to plan and then execute the perfect race. It’s astonishing how Nicolò Bulega always manages to pull off the same game plan: a lightning-fast start, building a lead, then managing it with ease. The final Superpole Race of his Superbike career held not the slightest uncertainty: business as usual, a movie we’ve seen time and time again.
The question that has lingered since the opening round at Phillip Island remains unanswered: just how much does this phenomenal rider have in reserve? It’s a fair question, because it’s hard to believe everything could always go so smoothly for him if he didn’t have something extra up his sleeve. On the unbeatable Superbike—the Ducati Panigale V4 R—against today’s competition, Bulega has no one to contend with. Does he win so easily because he’s a phenomenon, or because the others aren’t up to the task? We’re inclined to believe the former, and we’ll only have to wait a few months to find out if we’re right. In MotoGP, Nicolò will finally have his work cut out for him.

A foregone conclusion 

The Andalusian sprint went like clockwork. Bulega was gone in an instant, keeping teammate Iker Lecuona about a second behind. At this track, his teammate didn’t even consider challenging him: since Friday, he had been convinced he had no chance, and there was no point risking trouble on the eve of his flight to Australia, where he could race in MotoGP next weekend as a substitute for Fermin Aldeguer. Lecuona was content to put some distance between himself and independent rider Sam Lowes, who had soundly beaten him on Saturday. The score was settled right away.

The usual suspects

Today’s Superbike championship, dominated single-handedly by the same rider on the same Ducati every time, is completely lacking in drama—the key ingredient that makes motorsport so appealing. Bulega is rewriting the record books, but it’s a rather self-contained spectacle. Meanwhile, everything happening behind him tends to pass largely unnoticed, including another strong performance from Yari Montella, who finished fourth ahead of Alex Lowes on the Bimota and former world champion Alvaro Bautista.

The 2026 World Championship bids farewell 

The championship concludes with Race 2, run over 20 laps. As of this afternoon, it will already be 2027, with winter testing set to begin in a month at the Andalusian circuit. Jerez is also a time for farewells for riders who will be racing elsewhere next season. Danilo Petrucci is one of them, set for his final dance with BMW Motorrad after a disappointing season. At a public event held at the Paddock Show on Saturday, the rider from Terni broke down in an emotional moment (read more here). It also marks the end of the Pirelli one-make tyre era, which began way back in 2004.
-> Follow us on Instagram too: @Corsedimoto

Read also

Scott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide OpenScott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide Open
SBK Jerez: Race 1, Bulega does it again, riding alone like the stars of the Tourist TrophySBK Jerez: Race 1, Bulega does it again, riding alone like the stars of the Tourist Trophy
Nicolò Bulega

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK
Superbike

Goodbye BMW and World Superbike: Danilo Petrucci in Tears at Jerez

redding
Superbike

Scott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide Open

bulega
Superbike

SBK Jerez: Race 1, Bulega does it again, riding alone like the stars of the Tourist Trophy

More news

MotoGP 2026

MotoGP Riders with the Most Laps Led: Here’s the Standings

MotoGP
Valentino Rossi Max Verstappen Portimao GT Word Challenge Europe

Max Verstappen vs. Valentino Rossi: There Was No Duel—How It Ended in Portimão

Road Racing
liu

CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB

MotoGP
cfmoto

CFMoto 450CL-C Bobber: Suspended Seat and A2 Licence, Priced at €6,495 in Spain

Dreams
Danilo Petrucci BMW WorldSBK

Goodbye BMW and World Superbike: Danilo Petrucci in Tears at Jerez

Superbike

Popular articles

Valentino Rossi Max Verstappen Portimao GT Word Challenge Europe

Max Verstappen vs. Valentino Rossi: There Was No Duel—How It Ended in Portimão

Road Racing
kove

The Supersport That Costs as Much as a Scooter: Kove 650RR, the 124 hp Four-Cylinder

Dreams
liu

CFMoto opens a racing center in Italy and moves closer to MotoGP, while sweeping the SportBike class in BSB

MotoGP
redding

Scott Redding, You're Crazy! A Stunning Comeback Keeps the British Superbike Championship Wide Open

Superbike
Albert Arenas Supersport Jerez

Supersport Jerez: Arenas delivers a champion's Superpole, Navarro springs a surprise

Road Racing

Loading