Honda still believes: upgrades in the works for the 1000cc RC213V MotoGP bike

Since the summer break, Honda has returned to grade D of the concessions, dropping from the C ranking achieved at the end of last season. This unlocks, by regulation, more testing opportunities, free engines, and also one additional update in the field of aerodynamics.

With the epochal switch to the 850cc MotoGP regulations, one might think it wasteful to further develop the concurrent 1000cc RC213V, but in reality HRC has already tested some new features for the final part of the season.

TOP-SECRET TEST AT MOTEGI

In great secrecy last week, the Honda HRC Test Team took to the track at Motegi with Takaaki Nakagami. A test designed to prepare his wild card entry for the Japanese Grand Prix which will take place on the same circuit, but in fact on this occasion the Japanese rider, back on the RC213V after extended testing sessions with the Pirelli-shod 850cc, tried out some novelties.

NEW AERODYNAMIC PROFILE

Based on what we’ve learned, Nakagami’s RC213V featured a brand-new aerodynamic profile for the fairing, with winglets that differ significantly from the current version. The configuration tested essentially replicates the shapes and dimensions of the profile Ducati brought during winter testing (between Sepang and Buriram), later discarded and never revisited. A solution that did not suit the Desmosedici GP26, but has evidently come back into relevance at Honda.

WILD CARD TEST