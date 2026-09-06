MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK: Lecuona curses the red flag, but he’s still missing something compared to Bulega

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 06 September 2026 at 08:49
Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike WorldSBK
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Spaniard feels penalized by the stoppage of the first SBK race in France, but he knows he must find the tenths he’s missing compared to his teammate: on Sunday he hopes to gift himself a triumph.
Iker Lecuona gave everything, and it wasn’t enough to defeat Nicolò Bulega in Superbike Race 1 at Magny-Cours. After both starts he even managed to get ahead of his teammate, but then he was overtaken and had to settle for second place. Losing always hurts, especially when you’ve reached the ninth round of the calendar and you think it’s finally time to be closer to the level of the rider dominating the 2026 World Championship.
The Spaniard had won his first SBK race at Donington Park, where he also had the potential to take a triple, so he was determined to go toe-to-toe with Bulega. Since Friday he started riding a Ducati Panigale V4 R that’s quite different from the one he used in England, because he believes that to find the last tenths he’s missing he needs to do something different from before. Today he was defeated; on Sunday he’ll try to respond.

Superbike France, Race 1: Lecuona’s comments

Lecuona believes the red flag penalized him, and that he would have had a better chance of going for the win if Superbike Race 1 hadn’t been temporarily stopped due to Tommy Bridewell’s crash: "Nicolò has something extra at the start of the race with a new tire; I felt stronger than him on a used tire. We need to understand why and find something. I don’t know if I would have won without the red flag, but I would have been closer. It came out, I tried to hold Nicolò back, but he had something more and got away. I’m happy I managed to control the gap to Sam Lowes, who is very strong at this track."
Bulega is a few tenths faster on a new tire; the Spaniard feels he has a better chance of threatening him in Race 2 than in Sunday morning’s sprint: "The Superpole Race will be hard to be there - he confirms - because Nicolò has something extra. In the long race, maybe yes, because I can manage the used tire better."
The 2026 Superbike world title is now in the hands of the Italian rider, but Lecuona is trying everything to beat him and better prepare for the challenges of 2027, when he will become the favorite to be crowned world champion (Bulega will go to MotoGP). Suffering numerous defeats to your teammate is always frustrating; the former Honda rider is giving 100% to prevent Race 1 at Donington Park from remaining his only victory of 2026.

Read also

SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega wins twice, rivals crushed in Race 1SBK Magny-Cours: Bulega wins twice, rivals crushed in Race 1
SportBike Scandal at Magny‐Cours: the track limits at the final corner are a complete jokeSportBike Scandal at Magny‐Cours: the track limits at the final corner are a complete joke
Iker Lecuona

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

partenza
Superbike

SBK Magny Cours: Lecuona stands his ground and Bulega wins the hard way

06 September 2026
Locatelli 1
Superbike

SBK: Andrea Locatelli’s never-ending crisis: this Yamaha is torture

06 September 2026
bridewell
Superbike

SBK: Tommy Bridewell, what a scare—the Ducati hits the wall and shatters into a thousand pieces

06 September 2026

More news

partenza

SBK Magny Cours: Lecuona stands his ground and Bulega wins the hard way

Superbike
Locatelli 1

SBK: Andrea Locatelli’s never-ending crisis: this Yamaha is torture

Superbike
bridewell

SBK: Tommy Bridewell, what a scare—the Ducati hits the wall and shatters into a thousand pieces

Superbike
Herlings_MXGP_Honda_@shotbybavo

MXGP of Turkey, red-hot Saturday: Herlings show and world championship match point

Motocross
Ferrari-900-1

The Legendary Ferrari 900: The One-of-a-Kind Story of a Hand-Built 1990s Icon

Stories

Popular articles

Shoya Tomizawa

In Memory of Shoya Tomizawa: An Ambassador of the New Moto2 Class

Stories
Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46, Di Giannantonio issues a wake-up call: "We know what's happening"

MotoGP
Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez-Aprilia, what happened? Rivola apologizes

MotoGP
oncu

Supersport: Arenas down, but Yamaha saves him in Race 1 at Magny-Cours

Road Racing
Bahattin Sofuoglu Superbike Francia

Superbike: Sofuoglu in hospital after heavy crash — round over, rider’s condition

Superbike

Loading