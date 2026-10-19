John McGuinness has no intention of hanging up his helmet. The English rider, who will turn 55 next April, has hinted that he will be back on a Honda in 2027 for a select number of races, including the Isle of Man TT and the North West 200.

The confirmation, though not yet official, came at Brands Hatch during a round of the British Superbike Championship, where McGuinness spoke to TNT Sports. "I'm in a good position. I can't say much, but it looks like we'll be back in our leathers next year," he explained.

A career entering its fourth decade

McGuinness's record speaks for itself. He has been racing at the North West 200 for more than thirty years, while at the Tourist Trophy he has made over one hundred starts, 23 of them ending in victory. These milestones were recently celebrated at two of road racing's most iconic circuits.

It hasn't always been an easy ride. Before Covid, the Morecambe rider went through a difficult period with Norton, following the serious injury he suffered at the North West 200 in 2017. When the TT returned in 2022 after the pandemic-enforced hiatus, McGuinness was back with the official Honda team. That decision allowed him to extend his career into its fourth decade and, even if he no longer has the speed to fight for wins, he clearly continues to be an asset to the Japanese manufacturer.

Honda ambassador, but still a racer

His role may have changed in the meantime, but his appetite for racing hasn't. "I just can't let it go; it's like a disease, it's a nightmare! The job has changed a bit. I do a bit of ambassador work and various things with Honda, but I still love putting my leathers on—that's the problem."

His 2027 schedule is already taking shape: "I'll do some tests with the team, ride a bit next year with the team, and we'll be on the grid at various races. I'll pick a few BSB rounds, and the North West and the TT are on the horizon."

Unfinished business with the Senior

I didn't want to finish the TT under a red flag. The Senior was stopped with a red flag, and I didn't want to end things like that," he said. Also driving him to continue is the way his latest outing on the Isle of Man ended. "," he said.

The fire, he insists, is still burning: "I'm still motivated, still focused, and I still want to improve. Even if my face is a little more saggy and my belly a little heavier, the fire is still burning and I'm still having fun."

All that remains is official confirmation from Honda, but everything points to McGuinness once again taking on the walls and countless dangers of the Mountain Course in 2027.