Italian celebration in Korea: Formisano and Monti shine at the GP-7 Asia Challenge

An international challenge with the Azzurri in the spotlight: young riders Giorgio Formisano and Elisabetta Monti put on a show in Korea. Here's how it unfolded.

From Italy to Korea to make their mark: Giorgio Formisano and Elisabetta Monti shone in the inaugural GP7 Asia Challenge, a brand-new youth one-make series designed to discover young talent around the world, creating a unique selection pathway for Asian riders and competitors from other nations alike. A level playing field, with identical Ohvale GP-7 bikes assigned by draw, where our two representatives both stood out. The event took place last weekend and was organized by FIM Asia together with Ohvale and FOMS Korea.

Rising young stars

The competition took place on October 17–18 at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam-gun, as part of the Korea World Bike Festival in South Korea.

One rider stood out above the rest: 13-year-old Italian Giorgio Formisano, from Rosignano Marittimo (Livorno), who turned 14 in early November, swept aside the competition. Fastest in practice and second in the opening heats, "GioFor" then won the decisive race to claim the championship. He earned his place after an excellent season in the GP Junior category (a one-make series featuring GP-7 bikes) of the CIV Junior, part of team 34RacingSport's Born to Race project. His performances earned him a chance to race in Korea last weekend, where he emerged victorious.

Also in the field was Elisabetta Monti, a determined contender who ultimately finished fourth. The 16-year-old from Lecco has plenty of experience in high-wheel racing and development series. This year, she was due to compete in Moto4 in MotoJunior, where she had already made several wildcard appearances, before a change of direction led her to the CIV Women's Championship and the WEC European Championship, where she finished runner-up in both. In Korea, as she got to grips with the GP-7, she started with the eighth-fastest time in practice and wrapped up the weekend with a hard-fought fourth place, capping off an impressive performance.

The organizing committee received 25 applications from promising young riders in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. From these, 13 riders (plus two reserves) were selected to compete. With the event backed by official federations, it also provided a major and prestigious boost to the profiles of our two representatives.