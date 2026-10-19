Maverick Viñales has won Grands Prix with Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia, a rare feat in modern MotoGP. Yet at 31, the Spaniard risks missing the 2027 season. The French website Paddock-GP has traced the milestones of a career marked by flashes of brilliance, bold gambles and sometimes explosive partings, from Moto3 to his split with KTM.

The common thread is always the same paradox: Viñales’ speed has never been in doubt, but his partnerships often end before they can fulfil their full promise.

The 2012 precedent

The first major episode dates back to 2012. Viñales was competing in the Moto3 World Championship with Blusens Avintia when he decided to leave the Malaysian GP before the race, voicing his dissatisfaction with the team’s competitiveness and the way his contract situation was being handled.

It was a scandal, especially since the Spaniard was still mathematically in contention for the title. He later apologised and completed the season. The following year, with the Calvo team, he was crowned Moto3 world champion. Even then, it was a twofold lesson: immense talent, but no hesitation about walking away when he no longer felt his surroundings could help him win.

Yamaha 2021, the most explosive split

After his success with Suzuki, Viñales joined Yamaha and became a regular contender for victory. In 2021, however, the relationship deteriorated sharply. At the Styrian GP, the Iwata-based manufacturer accused him of using his M1’s engine abnormally, behaviour that the manufacturer said could damage the machinery and create a safety issue.

Viñales was suspended for the next round. He apologised, explaining that he had acted in a moment of intense frustration and had no intention of putting anyone in danger. The partnership ended prematurely, in what remains one of the most high-profile splits between a rider and a manufacturer in recent MotoGP history.

The Aprilia record, then the departure

Aprilia gave him the chance to rebuild, and at Austin in 2024, Viñales achieved something historic: he became the first rider in the MotoGP era to win with three different manufacturers. Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia—the feat demonstrated his ability to adapt to very different bikes.

A few months later, however, he announced his departure. The arrival of Jorge Martin in Noale fuelled speculation that he feared losing his central role in the project, but Viñales has always maintained that he made the decision before that announcement. The idea that he rejected the prospect of becoming the number-two rider therefore remains speculation.

After his latest split, this time with KTM, the focus is entirely on the future: for a rider capable of winning anywhere, 2027 is still without a seat.