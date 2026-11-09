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Marquez Was Set to Become Champion Early: Everything Was Ready in Lusail, Even the Microphoned Suit

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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The celebrations in Lusail for Marc Marquez’s tenth world title had already been meticulously prepared: a stage trackside, the trophy, a commemorative plaque, and even a microphone to be sewn into his suit to capture his first words as champion.
But the script went off course. Marco Bezzecchi claimed the Qatar Grand Prix ahead of the Ducati rider, extending the title race by at least one more round. There’s no scandal here: it’s standard procedure, put in place by the organisers whenever there’s a chance the world championship could be decided. Ducati will have done the same: the commemorative T-shirts stayed packed in the suitcase, ready to be brought out in two weeks’ time in Portimao.

The stage between Turns 1 and 2

The organisers had thought of everything. Veteran MotoGP journalist Borja Gonzalez revealed some intriguing details. "Marc Marquez’s celebration as world champion had already been prepared," he explained, even pointing out the exact location: between Turns 1 and 2, with the same setup as last year—a platform ready to welcome the rider. The official presentation was also planned, with the trophy and plaque that Carmelo Ezpeleta was supposed to hand him.
A world championship ceremony can’t be improvised in the moments after the chequered flag, so the organisers have to be ready for every possible scenario.

The suit fitted with a microphone

The most curious detail concerns the number 93’s suit. González says he saw it being taken away on race morning to have a microphone installed, allowing Marquez’s words to be broadcast as he crossed the finish line as champion. The idea was to capture the raw emotion, unfiltered: shouts, first words, perhaps even a few tears.

Bezzecchi spoils the party; Portimao is next

Things unfolded differently on track. After winning Saturday’s Sprint, Marquez finished the full-length race behind Bezzecchi, prioritising management of his lead over the pursuit of victory, as we reported in Marc Marquez, a big haul in Qatar: perfect strategy and nerves of steel. Jorge Martin therefore remains mathematically in contention.
The Ducati rider leaves Qatar with a 60-point lead over Martin, with 74 still up for grabs. The stage remains dismantled and the trophy packed away: the next chance to celebrate comes in Portimao.
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Marc Marquez

byElisabetta Lubrani

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