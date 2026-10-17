How did Yamaha plummet to the bottom of the World Superbike standings? Last year, Andrea Locatelli celebrated his only win and was consistently fighting for podium places. 2026 has been a nightmare, and this final round has done nothing to change the story: while Bulega and the other Ducatis are smashing records, the rider from Bergamo ended practice way down the order, in twentieth place (third from last...) in the combined Jerez free practice standings.

The situation seems incredible when you consider that the old R1 can still hold its own under different technical regulations. In MotoAmerica, Bobby Fong wrested the title from BMW, while Ducati was left on the sidelines. In the British Superbike Championship, Bradley Ray is third in the standings and is still in contention for the overall win heading into this weekend at Brands Hatch, although his chances are more theoretical than practical.

A new Superbike era—but will it deliver?

Next year, Superbike will get a makeover: Michelin tyres, carbon-ceramic brakes, a single fuel specification, a reduction in engine speeds, while the fuel-consumption limit will remain. Yamaha is part of the MSMA, the Manufacturers' association that sets the direction of the technical regulations. It therefore approved the rules for 2027 and beyond. But whether they can level the playing field and rein in Ducati's technical dominance remains to be seen. Niccolò Canepa, Yamaha Europe's sporting director, believes they can. "The best should win: the strongest team, crew, bike and rider. That's only right, but we'd also like to see closer racing. This year hasn't been as exciting as what we've grown used to seeing in the past," the Yamaha manager admitted.

Other championships, such as British Superbike, are taking a very different approach. In 2027, the BoP (Balance of Performance) will be introduced. This will open the door to bikes with a wider range of engine capacities, configurations and types than those permitted in the World Championship, where capacity is limited to 1,000 cc and a maximum of four cylinders. At the same time, it gives organisers a draconian tool to intervene in the name of preserving the spectacle. This is already what happens in the Superbike paddock in the lower categories, namely Supersport and SportBike. But the stakes are higher in the premier class, so the BoP proposal did not make it through.

Ducati smash records—even with private teams

In the third session—which lasted just 20 minutes—Alex Lowes, running the SCQ qualifying tyre with Bimota, came within a whisker of the official race lap record, set by Nicolò Bulega last year in 1'37"659. The Briton led the usual Ducati train, with newly crowned World Champion Bulega ahead of Montella, Surra and Baldassarri. The overwhelming favourite ran the SCX race tyre, so the customary Superpole burst on the all-or-nothing tyre is all but guaranteed.