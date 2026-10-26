Jack Miller’s final farewell at Phillip Island: wheelies, emotion and disappointment

Special livery, wheelies and stoppies: despite the bad weather, Jack Miller turns his final farewell to Phillip Island into an unforgettable moment. Though bittersweet...

Jack Miller. He was the one who tried to put on a bit of a show during the Nobody wanted an ending like this, but the most disappointed of all is undoubtedly. He was the one who tried to put on a bit of a show during the track parade to bid farewell to the fans, who had nevertheless waited patiently throughout, before the GP was finally cancelled for all classes. Of course, one last MotoGP race at home in Australia would have meant something else for the future Yamaha WorldSBK rider. He even had a special commemorative livery ready for his M1, but the weather had other plans. The Australian could not hide his disappointment at missing out on a final farewell to “his” Phillip Island, which will be off the calendar from next year.

Jack Miller's frustration

The fans who attended this unfortunate final edition will, however, remember the wheelies and stoppies despite the rain, as well as Miller's willingness to pose for photos and share a few words, not to mention the boots and gloves he tossed into the crowd. Some fans even tried to imitate him, recreating the scene of drinking from a boot. Jack Miller seemed perhaps even more emotional than expected, though always in his own way.

His immediate comments to motogp.com after the commemorative lap say it all. “During my little decade here, you guys have been the best,” he said, addressing Australian journalists and fans directly. “I can’t speak for the other riders, but I’m sure they’ve said the same thing this weekend. It’s been fantastic having all these guys here, all these legends, and it’s been a pleasure racing in front of you Phillip Island fans. Thanks for the memories. You’re the best fans in the world, and I’m sorry we had to cancel another race.

“I hoped for rain all weekend, and we can’t race. This really makes me angry; it’s not a good show.” To wrap up, after praising the fans for their affection and passion, he still managed to crack a joke: “At least we won the best-dressed award!” He was referring to the stunning livery on his M1 and its matching suit, both different from the norm for this special occasion. An occasion that, unfortunately, never came—but perhaps it doesn’t matter: Jack Miller will be missed by MotoGP fans, not just those in Australia.