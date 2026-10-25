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Pedro Acosta’s Bitter Farewell to Phillip Island: “I Was Hoping for Rain, but Not Like This”

MotoGP
by Elisabetta Lubrani
pedro 1
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For Pedro Acosta, the rain at Phillip Island was a golden opportunity to fight for the podium, perhaps even the win.
Instead, the bad weather wiped out the Australian Grand Prix, and the KTM rider did not even get the chance to race. Despite his disappointment, the Spaniard chose to look on the bright side: «We have to be grateful to the Island», he said after the race was called off.
A sad farewell to a circuit that had hosted MotoGP since 1989 and will leave the calendar next season, with the Australian GP moving to Adelaide. Sunday's race was cancelled because poor visibility prevented the medical helicopters from taking off. We explored the significance of this farewell in our article Farewell, Phillip Island: why this paradise is an anachronism for today's MotoGP.

The expected rain, and too much wind

The rider from Murcia had been hoping for rain since Friday, as it is a condition he particularly thrives in. The potential was there: in Saturday's Sprint, he battled at the front in the early stages before finishing fifth. It was the same short race in which Jorge Martin and Marc Márquez fought for several laps before the Aprilia rider crashed at the ultra-fast Turn 8, breaking his wrist. Last year, too, Acosta made the podium in the Sprint at the Island and finished in the top five on Sunday.
Speaking to TNT Sports, the KTM rider summed up the day as follows: "I was asking for rain, but I wasn't asking for that wind, you know. It's a little sad to say goodbye to the Island like this. But we've enjoyed so many great races at the Island. That's why we have to be very grateful to the Island, the fans, and everything Phillip Island has given us".

«Thank you, Phillip Island»

The Spaniard stressed that calling off the race had at least avoided risks amid the bitter cold and strong winds, and recalled the Island's legendary races, both those he had competed in and those he had watched as a boy. "I'm a little sad to say goodbye to Phillip Island, but it's true that this way we avoided all that rain. It was very windy, which is quite difficult for a MotoGP bike, but the Island has given us extraordinary races over all these years, memorable battles and incredible crashes, as you can imagine. We have to be grateful for everything the Island has given us. Thank you, Phillip Island!".
Not everyone in the paddock took the decision in stride: Francesco Bagnaia pointed out that the riders had not been consulted before the cancellation.
Pedro 2

Malaysia is next

Four races remain on the 2026 calendar: Malaysia and Qatar complete the triple-header that began in Australia, before Portimão and Valencia bring the season to a close in November. Acosta is already focused on Sepang, where he claimed two podiums last year—the chance to win back what the rain at Phillip Island took from him.
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Read also

Farewell, Phillip Island: Why Paradise Is Anachronistic for Today’s MotoGPFarewell, Phillip Island: Why Paradise Is Anachronistic for Today’s MotoGP
Bagnaia reveals: “Riders were not consulted” about the cancellation of the Australian GPBagnaia reveals: “Riders were not consulted” about the cancellation of the Australian GP
Pedro Acosta

byElisabetta Lubrani

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