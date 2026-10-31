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MotoGP Malaysia Qualifying: Alex Marquez stuns Marc to take pole, Martin withdraws

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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There’s a Marquez on pole position in Malaysia, but it’s Alex. Jorge Martin, meanwhile, has brought his weekend to an end... MotoGP qualifying report and results from the Sepang GP.
On one side, Alex Marquez holds off his brother and championship leader Marc to secure his first pole position since the 2025 Catalan GP. A long wait... On the other, an empty garage: Jorge Martin has stopped, focusing on his recovery, while Aprilia cross their fingers for next week’s GP. MotoGP qualifying at Sepang was intense and only decided in the final seconds, as the Gresini Ducati rider roared to the top almost at the end of a turbulent season. The Sprint is up next at 8:00 a.m. Italian time; in the meantime, here’s how it unfolded.

Sepang GP, Jorge Martin has to stop 

It’s not to be for the Aprilia rider, second in the MotoGP standings, who attempted a heroic effort. He tried again in Free Practice 2, and yesterday he rode less than planned to conserve his strength, but in the end, the wrist injury he sustained a week ago forced Jorge Martin to withdraw. The championship is now taking an even clearer direction—and it’s not heading to Noale. "The doctors told him not to continue," Paolo Bonora told motogp.com. "He felt better than yesterday, but he had no strength under braking, so we decided together not to continue. The plan is to return to Spain immediately for his recovery. We’ll monitor the situation every day and hope to have him back in Qatar."

MotoGP qualifying, Q1 

Aprilia’s #89 should have been in this session, but... The Malaysian GP goes on without him, with Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia among those targeting the top spots to secure a place in the next session. They make it through: those two advance, while this time all the Yamahas miss out on the top 12.

Q2, a surprise pole in Malaysia 

The battle for the top spot on the grid at Sepang gets underway. Alex Marquez delivers the first strike right in front of his brother, setting up a family duel in the opening stages of the session, with the KTMs of Acosta and Bastianini (the fastest in FP2) close behind. Bagnaia’s frustration is clear, while Bezzecchi and Ogura also make their presence felt as the only Aprilias left in this GP. They take turns at the top, but there’s Marc Marquez... Not this time: Alex Marquez unleashes a final burst to take pole for Gresini! His brother is beaten by just 70 thousandths, while Pedro Acosta takes third and bumps the Aprilias off the front row.
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Alex Marquez

byDiana Tamantini

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