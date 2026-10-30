Di Giannantonio and VR46 won’t help Márquez: “I’m flying the yellow flag”

The Malaysian Grand Prix has got underway, with Marc Marquez immediately on the attack on the first day of practice. It will be a crucial round for the fate of the MotoGP World Championship, with Jorge Martin in precarious physical condition. Team orders could bolster the title fight, but some prefer to focus on themselves, like Fabio Di Giannantonio

Help from Alex Marquez

With Marc Marquez fighting for the tenth title of his career (his eighth in MotoGP), his brother Alex could help him out during the weekend in Malaysia. This question has become even more relevant following rumours of team orders within Aprilia. The number 93 rider has not confirmed the existence of a joint family strategy, but he has not ruled out the possibility of helping each other if the situation calls for it, either. His answer was brief and is sure to spark debate: "Sometimes, between brothers, there's no need to even talk about it".

Diggia targets the top three

In the Ducati camp, some are ruling themselves out of the MotoGP title race. Fabio Di Giannantonio, for example, has ruled out following team orders. It is worth remembering that the rider from Rome will be wearing KTM colours from 2027... 'Diggia' wants to focus solely on his own race and try to finish the championship in the best way possible. Di Giannantonio is currently sixth in the overall standings , the second-best Ducati rider, and can aim for fourth place overall (11 points behind).

Valentino Rossi's VR46 team rider has ruled out helping Marc Marquez, should the need arise. "I'm focused on my own championship. I want to get the most out of this season. Ultimately, wearing yellow, I think about my own interests and those of my team, trying to achieve the best possible result for both my career and the team".

The target is a top-four finish, but third place is still up for grabs until the maths says otherwise. "Right now, the immediate goal is to finish fourth, although you never know if third is possible. I know it will be very difficult, because beating Bezzecchi in the next few races will be a real challenge. But we're fighting for it", Di Giannantonio concluded. "Our main concern is to get the most out of every circuit and achieve the best possible result at the end of the year".