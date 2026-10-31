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Benelli Heads to EICMA 2026: Two Secret Previews, an Unprecedented Concept and the Definitive TRK 602 X

Dreams
by Elisabetta Lubrani
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Benelli has decided to raise the stakes. At EICMA 2026, the Pesaro-based manufacturer will unveil two world premieres that are still under wraps and, in a genuine first, a concept bike: a step the brand has not taken in some time, marking the first such move in its recent history. The prototype will showcase technical solutions currently being developed by the Italian team.
The unveiling is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3 at 12:00 p.m., when the new models will be revealed at the Benelli stand in Hall 6 (stand B20). No details have been released about the new models so far: answers will have to wait until Milan.

The TRK 602 X becomes a reality

The name is already familiar, but the TRK 602 X is among the most eagerly awaited models. The crossover was previewed last year and will appear in its final production version at EICMA 2026. It has a tough act to follow: the TRK 502, a model that has exceeded 30,000 registrations in Italy. It is expected to arrive at dealerships by spring 2027.

Updates for 2027

Alongside the all-new models, Benelli is refreshing much of its lineup for the 2027 model year. Here are the main updates:
  • TRK 702 and TRK 702 X: new graphics and a 7-inch TFT display with either full-map or turn-by-turn navigation.
  • Leoncino Bobber 400: also available with a robotized automatic transmission.
  • BKX family: 5-inch TFT display and a redesigned windscreen.

A new look and the Charity Race

The Milan show will also provide an opportunity to unveil the brand’s new look. Benelli has also confirmed its participation in the Champions Charity Race, the charity event taking place in the MotoLive area. Following last year’s success, the TRK 702 X and Francesco Muratori will be back on track, aiming for a repeat victory. The stand will also host events and guest appearances on stage throughout the week. On November 3, we’ll find out just how much the concept truly previews the future of the Pesaro-based manufacturer.
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byElisabetta Lubrani

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