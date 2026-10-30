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MotoGP Malaysia FP1: Marquez gets off to a strong start, Martin grits his teeth, Fernandez retires

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
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Marc Marquez is immediately on top, while Aprilia loses one of its riders. Report and standings from MotoGP Free Practice 1 at the Malaysian GP in Sepang.
Marc Marquez gets off to a flying start, Jorge Martin takes it easy, while Raul Fernandez bids farewell to the GP after just a few laps. Those are the three main talking points from the first free practice session, which has just concluded at the Sepang International Circuit and officially kicked off the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix. The weather is currently hot and humid (already 32°C), but attention is turning to forecasts of heavy rain on Sunday... For now, though, the GP has started on schedule without a hitch: here are all the times. In the meantime, here's how it went.

Setback for Aprilia: Martin continues, Fernandez withdraws

Raul Fernandez's weekend is over after just a handful of painful laps. The Trackhouse Aprilia rider was unwell and had already admitted yesterday that he was feeling even worse than at last week's Australian GP. He was declared fit yesterday, subject to another examination of the index finger on his right hand after this session. He decided to give it a try, but it didn't last long. Dr. Charte went to the garage, reassessed the situation and declared him unfit: rest and treatment will be needed, with an eye on the Qatar GP. At the Aprilia factory team, meanwhile, Jorge Martin appears able to continue. "He's managing it well and expected to feel worse. The plan now is not to push too hard, not to do too many laps and to save his energy for Practice," Paolo Bonora told motogp.com about the situation. Remember, Martin suffered a clean fracture of the radius in his right wrist in a crash during last Saturday's Sprint, but the injury proved less serious than expected—and he's back on track!

MotoGP Free Practice 1 

Also worth noting is that tester Augusto Fernandez is riding in place of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who underwent surgery on Monday on the shoulder he injured in Indonesia. Fermin Aldeguer is also still out, once again replaced by SBK rider Iker Lecuona. Honda, meanwhile, has both of its factory riders back after their respective health issues (vision problems for Joan Mir, a virus for Luca Marini). The session was halted with 11:45 remaining when a brief red flag appeared. The cause was debris left at the end of the straight by Iker Lecuona's Ducati Gresini, which was quickly cleared away.
Throughout all this, Marc Marquez appears to be having no difficulty whatsoever, quickly moving to the top of the timesheets. With Jorge Martin on track, his biggest rival in the title fight is present, and the 2025 MotoGP world champion is determined not to give his opponent any advantage. In the end, Marquez is the rider to beat, followed by Marco Bezzecchi and a trio of KTM riders.

Sepang FP1 standings 

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byDiana Tamantini

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