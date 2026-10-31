Second place in the Sepang Sprint was no fallback. Marc Marquez planned it that way, with one rule: never take the lead. With Jorge Martin absent from the Malaysian weekend, the Ducati rider takes home 9 points and extends his championship lead to +19 over the Aprilia rider and +52 over Marco Bezzecchi, who finished third. In Qatar, he could already have his first shot at match point for the world title.

Past crashes and Ducati’s warning

It all started before the lights went out. Ducati had warned its rider that a few drops might fall towards the end, and Marquez mentally revisited previous races in similar conditions. The record was not reassuring. "Aragon 2014 and Jerez 2026. So, two out of three, one of which went well for me at Misano, but only because it didn’t really rain; we were just trying to salvage what we could". That led to his decision. "My strategy was clear: don’t take the lead, stay behind the rider in front and ahead of my direct rivals. I had the pace, but I didn’t want to lead the race, because the rider at the front is usually the one who gets caught out and crashes".

The calculation was purely mathematical: "That’s 9 points. With one more risk, could we have scored 12? Maybe, but we could also have scored 0. So the reward wasn’t worth the risk, and today we used our heads well". When the white flag was shown, those at the front stayed out, and his brother Alex’s crash while leading at that moment, in a way, confirmed his reading of the situation.

Bezzecchi in his sights

Caution doesn’t mean passivity. The battle with Ai Ogura was tough, and Marquez explained it this way: "On the one hand, if I didn’t attack Ogura, I risked being attacked by Bezzecchi: one of my goals was to stay ahead of Marco". The day’s takeaway is right there: "I finished ahead of Bez; that was the goal".

On the white flag, the Cervera champion defended Race Direction and put forward a proposal: "If it were up to me, I’d do away with it and let riders change bikes whenever they want".

A potential match point in Qatar

With a first- or second-place finish in Sunday’s Grand Prix, Marquez would move more than 37 points clear of Martin and could wrap up the title in Qatar. But he is sticking to the same approach: "Tomorrow I’ll keep the same mindset because I’m well aware, as this championship has shown, that there are only a few races left, but still many crucial moments. Anything can happen over a weekend, so first we’ll focus on tomorrow, and then we’ll see what happens in Qatar". The longer race at Sepang will show whether the same cool-headedness will be enough over the full distance.